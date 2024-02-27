Can Joe Fight Corporate Ninjas? We’re About To Find Out When ‘Ninja Kamui’ Episode 4 Releases.

Yes, Ninja Kamui has corporate ninjas. We’re not talking nine-to-fives, but they’re under the employment of a multinational corporation called AUZA. The enemy is powerful, but Joe Higan is determined to get his revenge, and he’ll continue on when episode 4 releases.

After all, this wouldn’t be the first time a world-class assassin went against the top dogs of the underworld’s underbelly. Joe is notably the best among ninjas, and it’s clear since he’s able to take out whole swaths of his former comrades in every episode. We can expect the same for the fourth episode, so when is it coming out?

The fourth episode of Ninja Kamui is coming out on March 2, 2024, at Adult Swim and HBO Max. If you don’t have access to either platform, then you can find the anime on these other streaming services here.

Other defectors, like Joe, have been hunted and successfully killed, but Joe has a mysterious ninja art. It may have been the key to his revival, but that also means Joe is unaware of how it happened. All we know about Joe so far is that he can teleport and produce extra limbs using his ninja arts, but it’s unclear how his ninja arts saved his life.

Now that AUZA is also on Joe’s tail, his allies Mike Morris and Emma Samanda have been endangered. Mike was last seen on a stretcher, while Emma’s fate is unknown. But they can’t die yet, because Joe’s going to need all the help he can get in taking down ninjas and the evil tech company that’s after him.

