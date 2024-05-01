Chief revealing his true form to Higan in Episode 12 of Ninja Kamui
Expect an Epic Showdown in ‘Ninja Kamui’ Episode 13

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: May 1, 2024 12:00 pm

We’re nearing the end of Ninja Kamui, but that doesn’t mean we’ve run out of secrets to explore. One of Higan’s most important allies has been hiding in plain sight all along.

The ninja who helped Higan recover in the first episodes was a chief that Yamaji used to work with. Although they were both ninjas, this chief didn’t agree with Yamaji’s brutal path to power. His disagreement got him beheaded, but he managed to survive through his secret art.

This chief may have lost his powers as a ninja, but the information he can relay to Higan may help put a stop to Yamaji’s rampage. Ninja Kamui’s 13th episode is coming to HBO Max and Adult Swim on May 4, 2024. This will be the last episode of the first season, and we can’t wait to see Higan successfully execute his vengeance.

We’re only one episode away from saying goodbye, but there’s still much to be resolved. Joseph, the CEO of AUZA, is currently on the run. He lived because of Gilly’s sacrifice, and he witnessed her demise at the hands of Yamaji. Her death may trigger Joseph to also get revenge on Yamaji.

Needless to say, Yamaji gained many enemies. Will Zai be one of them? Zai recently fought Higan, and their duel might have brought him clarity. The ninjas may have saved him in childhood, but becoming a ninja forced Zai down a path of bloodshed. In most of the episodes, Zai had been this mysterious and looming figure who also intended to fight Higan. But sometimes, friends—siblings even—need to get the rage out of their system to work things out. Maybe Higan wouldn’t be the only one facing off against Yamaji in the last episode of Ninja Kamui.

