When Will Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Anime Remake Be Released?

For those out there who have only just gotten into the One Piece hype but are scared to start the 1000+ episode-long anime adaption from scratch (I’m talking about myself), then this new remake is perfect for you. The One Piece is a remake of the anime that will allow newcomers to feel welcome to the franchise. Here’s what we know so far.

Written by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is one of the longest-running manga in existence, having been published since 1997. It is the best-selling manga of all time and, along with the anime adaption of the same name, is closely followed by fans. The only issue with having such a long-running story that is still ongoing is that it can seem a little daunting to take on as a newcomer. That’s where The One Piece remake comes in.

Back to the start

From Netflix and WIT Studio (Attack on Titan, Spy x Family) The One Piece remake will take us back to the beginning and work through the whole manga, but at a significantly faster pace than the current animation. It’s likely they want to capitalize on the popularity that Netflix’s live-action adaptation received. WIT Studio and Production IG president Takeshi Wada believes that now is the best time to introduce anime to a yet untapped audience. “I feel that it is time for not only IG but Japanese anime as a whole to move up to the next level.”

The remake was first announced six months ago at a celebration for the 25th anniversary of the original anime by Toei Animation, where the series is ongoing. Since then, there has been no information regarding a release date for The One Piece, though they may try to tie it in with the live-action’s second season, which is expected to be released next year. WIT Studios will be working with Toei Animation to bring the remake to screens, with Takeshi stating, “Toei Animation also told us, ‘Please do your best, and we will continue to do our best with the latest episodes.'”

The remake is looking to speed things up when it comes to telling the story of The One Piece, with pacing being one of the key detrimental factors of the current anime as it tries to pace itself just behind the manga. Going back to the start means that WIT Studios will not have to worry about slowing things down in the anime as they have over a thousand chapters to adapt. This will likely mean fewer filler episodes, fewer flashbacks, and punchier fight scenes (excuse the pun).

With the above special announcement video informing us that production is underway, we shouldn’t have to wait too long for the first season. This remake only helps to aid Oda’s dream—to spread his beloved story as far and wide as possible.

