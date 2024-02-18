Looking for ‘Ninja Kamui’? We Know Where to Stream the Series

Anyone who has seen the stunning and gruesome fight scenes in Ninja Kamui is tempted to watch the series. A classic and compelling revenge narrative about a ninja on the run, there are lots of good reasons to watch this anime series.

As action-packed as it is, there is plenty of mystery surrounding this anime. Who is hunting Joe, and why did his family have to pay the price for his defection? We’re in for a wild ride, and we might find out within the twelve episodes of the anime.

As expected from Sunghoo Park, the action sequences in Ninja Kamui are stunning pic.twitter.com/8X2XmPwQ9D — Sakuga 作画 (@sakugaclips) February 11, 2024

Ninja Kamui Crunchyroll release date

Crunchyroll currently does not have a license to stream Ninja Kamui. We’ll have to wait for future announcements, but there are currently no reports of a release date for Ninja Kamui on the popular anime streamer. Netflix also doesn’t have the title available in their library yet, so you’ll have to look elsewhere. Luckily for you, several alternatives might be available.

Ninja Kamui is currently streaming on HBO Max. If you’re in a region that doesn’t have access to HBO Max, then Adult Swim is your next best alternative. You’ll need to connect to your cable service provider and log in to your Adult Swim account to stream the anime. There are several cable service providers that you can log in with, and you can check if yours is available by scrolling through the options before logging in.

NINJA KAMUI IS A MF MASTERPIECE?‼️ 90 secs of pure action (had to crop it here) with Joe Higan rlly using Ninjutsu to overpower his opponent?? 2 insane eps back to back is just what you’d expect from former JJKS1 director SungHoo Park. #NinjaKamui #Toonami pic.twitter.com/9uIe8EyJrq — Masked_saiyan101 (@DbsContents) February 18, 2024

(featured image: E&H Production/Adult Swim)

