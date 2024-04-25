Zai talking to Mari in a flashback from Ninja Kamui Episode 11
Category:
Anime

I’m Ready for More Shonen Anime References in ‘Ninja Kamui’ Episode 12

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 07:34 am

A clash between Zai and Higan was inevitable in Ninja Kamui, but what we didn’t expect was for Zai to secretly be exactly like Zenitsu from Demon Slayer. Zai is no coward, but tell me he’s not Zenitsu when his secret art is also named “thunderclap.”

Recommended Videos

The cherry on top is that Zai can launch attacks at lightning speed the same way Zenitsu does with his signature seventh form of thunderbreathing: thunderclap. If you think Demon Slayer is the only reference here, Higan also unleashed his secret art. I was half expecting him to scream either “domain expansion” from Jujutsu Kaisen or “bankai” from Bleach—he didn’t, but the effects were the same. Higan’s secret art, “serenity,” fine-tunes the body’s senses and enhances physical strength. 

So we’ve watched 11 episodes of Ninja Kamui and caught not one but three other anime references in a single fight scene. What’s next? Is Yamaji doing a shadow clone jutsu? Who knows, but we’ll be able to watch Ninja Kamui episode 12 on April 28, 2024, on Adult Swim in the U.S. and Channel 4 in the U.K.

Humor aside, the last episode of Ninja Kamui was a little surprising. Yamaji and AUZA have both turned against each other and are battling it out for world dominance. Only one will be left standing. But, just as Joseph (evil tech CEO) was about to perish, his bodyguard Dilly chose to protect him. Something is going on between the two of them, but it’s one of the few times we see Joseph care about another person beyond himself and his plans to rule the world.

It’s almost endearing if you try to forget AUZA’s corruption. But if there’s one thing we can take away from all of this, it’s that more ninjas might defect from Yamaji in pursuit of their own principles.

(featured image: Adult Swim)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article If You Want To Revisit Gojo Satoru’s Unboxing, Check Out This Chapter From ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’
Gojo Satoru after getting unsealed from the Prison Realm in Jujutsu Kaisen 221
Category: Anime
Anime
If You Want To Revisit Gojo Satoru’s Unboxing, Check Out This Chapter From ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 24, 2024
Read Article The Magical English Dub Voice Actors Behind ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’
Frieren and Himmel standing in front of a clock tower in Episode 14 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Category: Anime
Anime
The Magical English Dub Voice Actors Behind ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Your Complete Guide to the ‘Spy x Family’ English Dub Cast
Spy x Family Code: White with Anya, Bond, Loid, and Yor, riding the train to Frigis for Anya's project.
Category: Anime
Anime
Your Complete Guide to the ‘Spy x Family’ English Dub Cast
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘KonoSuba’ Season 3 Dub Release Date Confirmed
promotion image for Konosuba: God's Blessing on this wonderful world!
Category: Anime
Anime
‘KonoSuba’ Season 3 Dub Release Date Confirmed
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Yuri!!! On Ice’ Deserved So Much Better
Yuri K, Victor, and Yuri P skating in 'Yuri!!! on Ice'
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Yuri!!! On Ice’ Deserved So Much Better
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article If You Want To Revisit Gojo Satoru’s Unboxing, Check Out This Chapter From ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’
Gojo Satoru after getting unsealed from the Prison Realm in Jujutsu Kaisen 221
Category: Anime
Anime
If You Want To Revisit Gojo Satoru’s Unboxing, Check Out This Chapter From ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 24, 2024
Read Article The Magical English Dub Voice Actors Behind ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’
Frieren and Himmel standing in front of a clock tower in Episode 14 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Category: Anime
Anime
The Magical English Dub Voice Actors Behind ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Your Complete Guide to the ‘Spy x Family’ English Dub Cast
Spy x Family Code: White with Anya, Bond, Loid, and Yor, riding the train to Frigis for Anya's project.
Category: Anime
Anime
Your Complete Guide to the ‘Spy x Family’ English Dub Cast
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘KonoSuba’ Season 3 Dub Release Date Confirmed
promotion image for Konosuba: God's Blessing on this wonderful world!
Category: Anime
Anime
‘KonoSuba’ Season 3 Dub Release Date Confirmed
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Yuri!!! On Ice’ Deserved So Much Better
Yuri K, Victor, and Yuri P skating in 'Yuri!!! on Ice'
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Yuri!!! On Ice’ Deserved So Much Better
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 24, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.