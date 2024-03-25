Ninja Kamui is scary—not because we have a ton of people throwing knives and multiple assassination attempts, but because Higan and his allies are dealing with big entities beyond themselves. Big tech, governments, and now, ninjas turned paramilitary? Episode 8, here we come!

We all know that ninjas have gone global and corrupt, but the previous episode revealed why Higan and many others defected. For Higan and Mari, it was for their growing family and life together. But for the rest of the ninjas, they had to defect because Master Yamaji capitalized on ninjas as a paramilitary force that could be bought out by the highest bidder.

In short, capitalism ruined the ninjas. We’re about to see more of AUZA, the ninjas, and Higan’s plans in Ninja Kamui episode 8 on March 31, 2024.

Preview

Is it bad that ninjas want to expand their ventures outside of Japan? Episode 7 of Ninja Kamui implied that the reason behind the existence of ninjas was to protect Japan. Master Yamaji essentially hijacked the group for himself so he could profit from ninjas, even if it meant selling the services of ninjas to foreign powers. Hence, ninjas are currently with AUZA.

The last episode didn’t end without an epic fight between Higan and Lil, with the obvious victor being Higan himself. The clothes make the man, or in this case, the gear makes the man. But the best thing to come out of all this is knowing that Emma survived, and it may all be thanks to her secret art that she saved Higan with.

Interestingly, the one to teach Emma the secret art of revival was none other than Mari herself. Not even Higan knew about Mari’s secret art, but it protected him and Emma from beyond the grave.

