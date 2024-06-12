Netflix Rolls Out the Red Carpet for the Return of One of Its Best-Ever Animated Series!

One of the best animated series in the last five years is finally returning to Netflix, and fans are more pumped than Vi’s hextech gauntlets. Arcane‘s second season is slated to return in November and already the build-up is getting us so excited, including these amazing new character posters.

Based on the game Arcane: League of Legends, the Netflix adaption was a huge hit when it landed on our screens in 2021. With phenomenal animation, character design, storytelling, and fight scenes, the series quickly won over both fans of the games and those completely new to the world (myself included). The show’s premise isn’t too complex, landing us in a world where there are the haves (the residents of the utopian Piltover), and the have-nots (those left to reside in the filth of Zaun).

We follow the story of several characters, but at the center of it all are orphans Violet and her sister Powder. The two run through the streets of Zaun, where, despite her small size and young age, Vi has already made a name for herself as one of the stronger fighters. When an accident occurs involving hextech crystals, Vi and Powder are separated, with the former thrown in prison and the latter turning into a gunslinging criminal with bad emotional regulation who goes by the name of Jinx.

Let’s get ready to rumble!

Netflix has started rolling out the red carpet for the show well in advance, just to get us all frothing at the mouth by the time it actually returns. Along with a recent trailer, the show dropped some new character posters for Vi and Jinx, and they look just as badass as ever.

'ARCANE' Season 2 – New Character Posters pic.twitter.com/5XU5SeiR4W — ScreenTime (@screentime) June 9, 2024

The two sisters are now pitted against one another in a deadly battle, with Jinx having demonstrated that she is beyond saving after firing a rocket at the council. It has set the stage for an escalating confrontation between Piltover and Zaun, with Vi trying to keep the peace as much as possible while Jinx seeks only chaos. Looking at these images, considering them together and not in isolation, we see how Vi has a graffiti target on her back, while Jinx’s pose has us feeling like it’s her sister she has in her sights.

All aboard for season 2!

Many of the main cast will be returning, including Hailee Steinfeld as the voice of Vi, while Ella Purnell continues her game-to-series winning streak as the voice of Jinx. Other voice actors to return include Katie Leung as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Amirah Vann as Sevika, Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger, Ellen Thomas as Ambessa, and Brett Tucker as Singed.

Season one of Arcane was heralded as one of the greatest bits of animation to hit our screens. It earned four Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022, including Outstanding Animated Program, and Best Adaptation at the 2022 Game Awards. It can’t be overstated just how much is riding on this next season to continue producing animation excellence. For fans, there are just so many questions to be answered. Who in the council survived the attack? Is Vander coming back after all this time? Will Vi have what it takes to stop Jinx? We need to know now!

But we will have to wait. Sigh. I’ve never wanted summer to end so quickly.

