They Won’t Make Us Wait Too Long for ‘Grantchester’ Season 10, Right?

Grantchester season 9 may only be halfway through its release schedule in the U.S.—new episodes air on Sundays on PBS Masterpiece—but that doesn’t mean we can’t already look forward to Grantchester season 10, right?

We’re so keen to know how Geordie (Robson Green) and Grantchester’s new vicar, Alphy Kotteram (Rishi Nair) will continue to get on once they officially meet in season 9’s third episode. Tom Brittney’s Will Davenport will be missed, of course, but we’ve got a feeling that Alphy’s charming distrust of the police and Geordie’s never-ending stubbornness will create an unforgettable dynamic—and maybe upend the sleepy village of Grantchester to boot.

However, since season 9 has yet to finish airing in the U.S.—the finale will be released on Sunday, August 4—and a U.K. release date has yet to be revealed, there’s currently no set premiere date for season 10, and it’s hard to provide a solid release window, either.

It has been confirmed that Grantchester season 10 will start filming on location in the U.K. this July, though, and since Grantchester is one of the few shows left with a continuous yearly release schedule, there’s a good chance Grantchester season 10 will premiere in the U.S. on PBS Masterpiece in the summer of 2025. (Hopefully, British viewers will have finally had a chance to watch season 9 by that point, as well).

Joining Green and Nair in Grantchester season 10 are Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as Larry Peters, and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

We can rest assured that Grantchester season 10 is on the way, so for now, let’s just enjoy season 9 as much as possible.

