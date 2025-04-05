‘TRON: Ares’ is bringing us back on the grid in a big way, baby!

One of the more fascinating movie franchises is the TRON films. Following video game creator Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges), we watched him create the grid that TRON operates on, enter into the game, and go on to be reunited with his son Sam (Garrett Hedlund).

I have a lot of love for the TRON movies. As someone who loves Jeff Bridges dearly, getting Kevin Flynn back means the world, but the trailer is not giving everything away at once. In fact, we barely get to hear Bridges speaking as Kevin, and … I’m kind of okay with that.

The trailer includes plenty of the iconic lightning designs of the grid we’ve come to know and gives us a taste of the soundtrack for the film, this time created by Nine Inch Nails. But, for the most part, it is just giving us a basic rundown of what we can expect from TRON: Ares. And honestly? That’s enough for me.

Now, Kevin must face his biggest challenge yet: The grid coming to the real world. Thanks to Ares (Jared Leto), we get to see a new team of players take on TRON. Outside of Leto and Bridges, the cast includes Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson.

The official synopsis for the film is as follows: “TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”

Listen, I love TRON. This trailer could have been Jeff Bridges just standing with his back to us for 2 full minutes and I would have been invested, but this trailer truly gives us an exciting look at what director Joachim Rønning is bringing to the franchise.

All of this just has us on the edge of our seats, waiting to see what TRON: Ares has in store for us! The film arrives in cinemas on October 10, 2025.

