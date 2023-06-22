We’re Still Waiting for Season 2 of TV’s Other Great Video Game Adaptation

Don’t get me wrong. I adore HBO’s The Last of Us. Thing is, I loved the original video games going into the show. While the TV series is brilliant, the adaptation is not what makes me love that story.

Whereas when it comes to Netflix’s Arcane, set in the world of Riot Games’ League of Legends, I’ve never been particularly interested in the game, but I adore the compelling, emotionally affecting show. The adaptation itself is worthwhile, whether you’ve played League of Legends or not.

Think pieces galore cite The Last of Us as a turning point for quality game adaptations. But we’ve already had great ones. Arcane is one of them.

Is Arcane getting a second season? And when?

Considering that, according to Wikipedia, Arcane‘s nine-episode first season “set the record as Netflix’s highest-rated series at the time within a week of its premiere, ranked first on the Netflix Top 10 Chart in 52 countries, and ranked second on the chart in the United States,” it’d be foolish for the streamer to not give the series another season.

And they are!

Back in November 2021, shortly after Arcane‘s first season ended, the League of Legends YouTube channel released this video announcing that season 2 of Arcane was in production!

According to then-Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent, it took them six years to make the first season of the show. And while he said it shouldn’t take that long for season 2, he also said that it wouldn’t be happening in 2022:

So yeah, we are working on #arcane season 2.

The good news: you won’t have to wait for 6 years (the time it took us to making season 1)

The bad news: it’s not coming in 2022 ? https://t.co/IQoPyLnw1J — nicolo (@niiicolo) November 21, 2021

It is now 2023, and there’s still no word on season 2. What’s more, Laurent is now transitioning out of his position at Riot Games and into an advisory role to focus on family and move back to France. As reported by The Verge, Riot Games’ Global President Dylan Jadeja will be stepping into the CEO role, and the transition will take “a few months.”

It’s unclear how (or if) this transition will impact production on Arcane, but as we’re already mid-2023 with no announcements, it seems unlikely that we’ll be getting the next season before 2024 at the earliest.

What can we expect from Arcane season 2?

(Netflix)

The first season of Arcane focused on the relationship between orphaned sisters Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Powder (voiced by Ella Purnell) who struggle to survive the brewing tensions between the wealthy city of Piltover and its oppressed underbelly, the city of Zaun. As young Vi and Powder get older, are separated through misunderstanding, and grow up under very different influences, they end up on opposing sides of Piltover and Zaun’s clashes over class, power, and arcane technologies.

The season ends with Powder having grown into a new, unstable persona and going by the name Jinx. Try though she does to reach Jinx, Vi pushes too far and after some traumatic events, Jinx fully embraces her new self and commits an explosive act of terrorism.

Season 2, then, would likely be dealing with the aftermath of that. Who survived Jinx’s attack? Will Zaun gain independence from Piltover? And most importantly, will Vi and Jinx ever be sisters again?

According to Kevin Alejandro (voice of Jayce Talis) in an interview with Buzzfeed, season 2 will be worth the wait:

“You’re going to be on the edge of your seats. You’re going to be conflicted in such a way that I don’t know if it’s good or bad. Like, your emotions will be pulled out of you and you’ll be like ‘OH MY GOD!’ That’s how you’re going to end. It’s so good! This is one of the coolest things I’ve ever been part of.”

What about the cast and characters of Arcane season 2?

A new season of Arcane could also include a new, familiar character addition.

The above video announcement features no show visuals, but does feature snippets of dialogue from various characters. Digital Spy reported that one bit toward the end was particularly significant:

“Arcane fans are convinced they can hear the mechanical heartbeat of League of Legends’ champion Warwick, a part-werewolf, part-machine who doesn’t remember his life before he was experimented on in scientist Singed’s laboratory.”

What do you think? Do you hear it?

Sadly, there hasn’t been much news about when we can expect a new season of Arcane to drop. Thankfully, the brilliant first season is available to watch as much as we want on Netflix.

And who knows? Maybe I’ll even give the game a whirl.

(featured image: Netflix)

