Honestly I love the casting for Sam Mendes’ Beatles movies

As an unoriginal woman, I love the Beatles. Grew up with a father who would constantly play their music. So I am very excited for Sam Mendes’ four film event about the Fab Four!

Recommended Videos

We learned two big things at CinemaCon about the event. The first was that the four-film saga will all be released in April of 2028. I wasn’t clear on whether that means there will be one a week, all at once, or what the exact release strategy is going to look like but it is exciting to think about seeing all four of the Beatles’ stories all in the same go! Mendes even said that it was going to be a cinematic “bingeable” experience.

The second big news was the cast! Sam Mendes brought out Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn, and Barry Keoghan as our Beatles and honestly, even though it was predictable, it is a great cast. Mescal playing Paul McCartney works (even if I’m going to need him to get contacts). I think that Quinn’s casting as George Harrison is honestly a really inspired choice and even if I think that Dickinson is just a more “logical” choice for John Lennon, I think he’ll do a great job.

I already have written about the potential of Keoghan’s casting and so to me, I think this really works. Sure, it would have been fun to bring the Beatles to life with four unknown actors as the Fab Four were just four lads from Liverpool when they started but I am not mad at any of this casting.

Maybe I am the wrong person to question anything about this though because I do genuinely love anything to do with the Beatles. I watched all of Peter Jackson’s Get Back documentary. But that being said, Mendes giving fans a reason to go to the movie theaters, potentially, for an entire month is just really cool in my opinion.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy