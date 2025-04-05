‘Street Woman Fighter’ season 3 release date, countries, team USA, and more

Street Woman Fighter is returning for a third season. The first two seasons captivated the global audience by featuring a fierce set of competitors from South Korea.

Recommended Videos

It’s no surprise that the show has been renewed for another season. The upcoming season will be titled World of Street Woman Fighter (WSFW). Even with limited streaming platforms, fans worldwide couldn’t get enough of JAM REPUBLIC from the second season.

But the stakes are higher in the coming season. Renowned names from the international dance scene are joining Street Woman Fighter season 3. AG Squad, BUMSUP, OjoGang, RHTokyo, MOTIV, and Royal Family will be battling it out for first place in WSFW. These dance troupes will represent Australia, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and New Zealand in the competition, respectively. Brazil, France, Argentina, South Africa, and more, will also be represented on the show. It’s unclear if this lineup is the final lineup, but these are some of the teams that already have their teasers available online.

Street Woman Fighter season 3 premieres on May 27, 2025. The dance survival show is expected to be available on MNet and Viu, though this has yet to be confirmed. While the dance survival show is highly anticipated worldwide, there has been no official announcement yet on where international audiences can stream the show. This has caused undeniable frustration from fans beyond Asia. After all, teams from Oceania, Europe, North America, Africa, and South America are also competing.

There’s tough competition for team USA

For those immersed in the dance world, it’s clear that WSFW will feature a tough competition. MOTIV (team USA) from MOTIV Crew are mainstay competitors in the World of Dance competition, which is one of the most prestigious dance competitions in the world. Meanwhile, Royal Family from New Zealand is a three-time winner of the Mega-Crew division at the World Hip-Hop Dance Championships. Both dance crews are famous for choreographing dance numbers for pop stars including Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Justin Bieber.

This isn’t to say that BUMSUP (Korea), AG Squad (Australia), OjoGang (Japan), and RHTokyo (Japan) are going down without a fight. Aside from frequenting popular dance studios, some competitors from these teams are known celebrity backup dancers.

(featured image: CJ ENM)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]