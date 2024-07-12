We Have an Exciting ‘Minions 3’ Update in the Wake of ‘Despicable Me 4’s Success

Despicable Me 4 has been dominating the box office since its release, encouraging Universal Pictures and Illumination to offer an exciting update on Minions 3.

Recommended Videos

The Despicable Me franchise has become one of the highest-grossing film franchises of all time. It includes four Despicable Me films and two Minions prequel movies. The Minions sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru premiered in 2022 and was a major commercial success, earning over $900 million at the box office. Afterward, there wasn’t much talk of a third Minions movie as Despicable Me 4 had only just been announced. However, the movie left room for the story to continue as the post-credits scene teased Gru’s (Steve Carell) team-up with Dr. Nefario (Russell Brand). Now that the fourth Despicable Me 4 film has arrived, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down.

Universal and Illumination announce Minions 3

Universal and Illumination recently confirmed that Minions 3 is in development and has an official release date of June 30, 2027. The film is still quite a ways away, which is understandable as computer animation is time-consuming. The three-year gap likely means the movie is still in the early stages of development. However, it already has a familiar team lined up, with Minions screenwriter Brian Lynch returning to write the script and veteran Despicable Me director and voice actor Pierre Coffin returning to direct. Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri will produce alongside The Super Mario Bros. Movie executive producer Bill Ryan.

It is expected that the third movie will also be a prequel and continue where Minions: The Rise of Gru left off, but no specific details about the cast and plot have been revealed. However, viewers enjoying Despicable Me 4 in theaters this weekend will likely be pleased to know the chaotic and lovable minions will be back again.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy