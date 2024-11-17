12 of the merriest Christmas LEGO sets this side of the North Pole

It’s very nearly Christmas! If you celebrate the holiday, it’s one of the most exciting times of the year. There are lights and presents and Santas everywhere, and the thrill (and anxiety) that is Christmas shopping.

LEGO should be at the top of your shopping list this year (and indeed, every year). It makes the perfect present … and it’s great for decorating, as well. Bring out these LEGO sets as the winter draws in and display them on your shelves or perhaps in your window to make your home feel warm and Christmassy.

Sadly, this set doesn’t actually come with Santa himself, just a little elf. But it’s a cute set that features a simple Christmas tree, some colorful presents, and, of course, the delivery truck itself. It’s perfect for kids because it’s only 224 pieces, so it’s a great present to give them on Christmas Day. Building it will keep them quiet for a few hours while you watch TV!

Did you grow up believing with all your heart that Santa existed? Alas, I did not as my parents spilled the secret right away. But Santa does exist in the hearts and minds of children everywhere, right? This is a Santa Workshop set and not only do you get a Santa, you get a smiling elf and all sorts of cute details like the moving conveyor belt. However, bear in mind this is a limited edition set and is thus quite expensive for something so simple.

One of the most fun Christmas activities is decorating gingerbread men, but what if you could do that with LEGO instead? Such is the premise of this fun set. Use the tiny LEGO pieces to decorate the LEGO gingerbread people and give them big smiles. Sadly, you don’t get to eat them at the end (do not eat LEGO! And keep the small pieces away from children in case they try to eat them!), so you might want to decorate some real gingerbread as well.

What, you thought we’d create a list of LEGO sets without Star Wars being in there somewhere? Nope! This is the Star Wars Christmas set and it’s just plain adorable. You’ve got Rey, BB-8, a stricken-looking Finn, and Chewbacca inside the Millennium Falcon, sitting down for a nice (holiday) dinner. Oh god, what are they eating? It’s a Porg, isn’t it? If you’re one of many people who looked at the Porgs and saw a tasty meal, this is the set for you.

This LEGO set is actually two sets in one! You can choose whether to make one big Christmas tree or two smaller ones. This is the perfect set for kids and adults who like making Christmas decorations. The LEGO tree looks great as a table centerpiece or displayed in the center of a shelf. And, at only 784 pieces, it doesn’t even take long to build. You could buy it Christmas Eve and finish it by Christmas Day.

This is truly one of the best sets for young kids who want to join in with the Christmas decorating. Simply sit them down and have them work on these adorable LEGO Christmas tree decorations! You get a Santa, a reindeer with lights in his antlers, a snowman with a hat, and a present. Once they’re built, all you need to do is hang them in the tree.

No need to watch the skies for Santa’s sleigh, LEGO has one you can build. And it comes with a lot of great goodies, as well. You get the sleigh (obviously), a minifig of Santa, four reindeer, a Nice list, some wrapped presents, a teddy bear, a guitar, skis, a pretzel for Santa and a carrot for the reindeer! Arrange them all in whatever way you please.

The only reason this isn’t higher up on the list is because I find the design of those gingerbread people decidedly unsettling. I mean, look at them. This is still a great set, though! The gingerbread couple and their baby have decorated their whole house for Christmas, and there are presents and candy everywhere. The fire inside the house glows, too, and batteries are included with the set!

Is this gorgeous set for Christmas or is it for Halloween? Well, Santa’s in it and it has “Christmas” in the title, so it has to be one of the ones you bring out for the holidays, right? This is the perfect set for fans of Tim Burton, fans of Disney, and fans of well, Christmas. Make it the standout piece of your goth-themed holiday celebrations. It is quite an expensive set, but it’s worth it, at 2193 pieces.

Okay, I did not know this set existed before today and now I’m obsessed with it. It depicts a scene from the famous Dickens novel A Christmas Carol, of wicked miser Ebenezer Scrooge observing the poor but happy Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim through their window. Ghosts of Past, Present, and Future are not included, sadly, but isn’t this the perfect present for someone who loves both LEGO and literature?

Ever wonder where Santa’s Elves go when they’re not making Christmas presents for the good boys and girls? Well, they go to the Elf Clubhouse! This is an 1197-piece set packed full of holiday fun and lots of accessories. The Elves have a Nice List on their computer (that must be where the Santa of the Santa’s Sleigh set got it from), a Christmas tree, a reindeer with mini-sleigh, and even a fun waffle maker!

Another fun Santa set and a favorite of mine. Santa’s Visit will have you build an entire house for a LEGO family who are eagerly awaiting Santa. There’s a lot of playability to this set: the Christmas tree lights up, the roof opens, and Santa can go down the chimney into the house! This is the perfect set for kids of all ages and a great one for children and their parents to build together.

