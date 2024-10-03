10 spookiest Halloween LEGO sets

Halloween is here! Time to put on your fluffiest, warmest sweater, drink some pumpkin spice latte and… make some LEGO? Yep, LEGO has sets for every season and lots of great ones for Halloween. These are ten of the best, and of course, the beauty of LEGO is that you can mix and match them to make your own creations too.

Everyone wanted a LEGO Nightmare Before Christmas set and in 2024 one finally came along! It was everything the Jack Skellington fans of the world could have wanted: a gorgeous and detailed set that captures the feel of the movie perfectly. It includes minifigures of all the best Nightmare characters: Jack, Sally, Santa Claus, the Mayor (with two faces), Zero the dog, and the trio Lock, Shock and Barrel. This is Halloween!

Now technically this isn’t supposed to be a real haunted house, it’s meant to be a haunted house attraction at the LEGO fair…. but it’s totally a real one, okay? Its has the foreboding name of the Manor Von Barron and features ghosts, skeletons and a cursed painting. It lights up (batteries are included!) and you can control the elevator part with a LEGO motor if you’ve got the know-how to put one in.

Wednesday was a hit for goths and Halloween lovers everywhere when it dropped on Netflix. And now you can relive the show via Lego! This set comes with Wednesday and two outfits for her: her school uniform and her Rave’N Dance dress. (Remember that iconic dance scene?) In the background there’s lots of fun details, such as the Nevermore Academy sign and the gravestone for Wednesday’s pet scorpion.

A pleasingly simple Halloween set, this is a colorful Halloween Barn with a little minifigure skeleton. It’s a great set to put on your windowsill to signal to the outside world that you’re ready for Halloween. It’s also a great set for kids and less experienced LEGO builders, since it’s only 205 pieces and cheap to buy from the LEGO site.

WHO YOU GONNA CALL?! Sorry, saying that is mandatory whenever talking about Ghostbusters. This LEGO ECTO-1 is the ideal gift for the Ghostbusters fan in your life. It’s not just a display model, it’s got playability as well. It really steers, and components inside the car extend and move about. This is a 2352 piece set, so it’s technically intended for adults, but teenage Ghostbusters fans will love it too.

The hottest new ship of 2022 was Wenclair, the relationship between Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair from Wednesday. Wednesday had more chemistry with Enid than she did with her actual love interests, so it’s not surprising they gained such a fandom. Maybe their relationship will develop more in season two? But until then, you can buy Wednesday and Enid in Brickheadz form and display them on your shelf.

Venom: The Last Dance comes out just in time for Halloween. Celebrate the movie, and Venom in general, with this designed-for-adults LEGO set that sounds him off in all his gruesome glory. Check out those teeth and that creepy tongue! This Venom will set you back almost a hundred dollars, but isn’t he worth it?

It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus! Relive the classic Disney movie with this LEGO design of the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage. It’s exquisitely detailed and comes with six minifigures: Winifred Sanderson, Mary Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, Max Dennison, Danni Dennison, Alison Watts, and the unfortunate human turned kitty cat Thackery Binx. There’s accessories galore in this set, including broomsticks for the witches and salt for Alison.

LEGO VHS tapes? What a great idea! This set is Disney villain themed and it’s all about those classic Disney movies you had on tape as a kid. There’s four minifigures of some of the greatest villains of all – the Wicked Stepmother, Jafar, Maleficent and Gaston – and they can be arranged among the LEGO tapes and villain-related items. The apple represents the Wicked Stepmother, the pocket watch represents Captain Hook, and the playing card represents the Queen of Hearts!

Oh look, more Wenclair! This fantastic LEGO set is their dorm room, and it comes with figures (not minifigures, sadly) of the girls themselves, first in their regular clothes and then in their Rave’N Dance outfits. Wednesday’s side of the room is dour, and Enid’s is colorful, just like in the show. There’s even a little figure of Thing, too! (He’s tiny, so be careful not to lose him.)

