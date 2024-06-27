Max Caulfield Returns for ‘Life Is Strange: Double Exposure,’ With a Twist

In Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Max Caulfield is back as the game’s protagonist, with yet another tragedy to prevent. This time, there’s a twist to her mission.

I feel sorry for Max. It’s odd that another one of her friends is dying yet again, and Max is the only one with the power to prevent the tragedy. It was bad enough that she was forced to choose between her hometown and her best friend in the first game. Will we be damned with the same painful decisions this time around?

Life is Strange: Double Exposure is coming to Steam on October 15, 2024. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

Did you get deja vu?

We’ve all seen this film before. Max vowed never to use her powers after the events of the first game. The responsibility was just too heavy to bear, but she’s broken that vow in the recent game. She’s now on a mission to prevent the murder of her friend, Safi. Hopefully, it won’t have to end with Max choosing between a friend or saving a whole town of people yet again.

But what does this all mean for the previous cast? There was no canon ending for Life is Strange, and you could’ve chosen either Arcadia Bay or Chloe. The recently released gameplay footage for Life is Strange: Double Exposure does reference Chloe. And instead of the usual rewind mechanic, Max can now traverse a parallel timeline. This means, regardless of the choice you’ve made in the first game, seeing Chloe might be possible—even inevitable—given the existence of another timeline.

