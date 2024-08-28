Lewis Pullman gives us his ‘Top Gun 3’ update

One of the best people to interview is Lewis Pullman. I say that because we always have a lot of fun when we talk to each other, and getting to chat with him about his new movie Skincare was no different! But given the chance, I had to ask about another of his films.

Recommended Videos

Top Gun: Maverick became the biggest hit of the summer back in 2022, and it made fans excited about what could come of the movie. He played Bob and was the beloved pilot with glasses who Hangman (Glen Powell) relentlessly made fun of. Now that Pullman is playing another Bob in Thunderbolts*, it has made fans wonder when the OG Bob would come back.

Powell has talked about Top Gun 3 and said that it’s being worked on, so given the chance to ask Pullman about it, I did. I asked the Bad Times at the El Royale actor to make a face if he had any information on the movie, and he replied by letting me know that he’d tell me if he knew anything.

“Rachel, I’d tell you, if I knew and I probably could text,” he said. “For some reason I read that article as well, I could text Glen, but I don’t wanna nose my way in. I haven’t heard anything about it, but I would. But it sounds like it’s down the line, you know?”

Prior to this, I made the comment about how Pullman is Bob Squared thanks to the two roles he’s played, and he asked if his status in Top Gun 3 would change that at all. I said he’d still be Bob Squared (since it is the same Bob), and he joked that now he’d have to credit me anytime he said “Bob Squared.”

This was, obviously, after I said that I just want some Bob and Hangman scenes in Top Gun 3. “I love some more Bob and Hangman scenes,” he said. “So if I say Bob Squared in the future now do I have to credit you and say trademark by Rachel?”

You can see our full conversation here:

Skincare is in theaters now.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy