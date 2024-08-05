Shinjuku Showdown Arc Yuta Okkotsu becomes Gojo Satoru
(Gege Akutami)
The Shinjuku Showdown Has More ‘Incidents’ Than Shibuya in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

If you think that the Shibuya Incident from Jujutsu Kaisen was traumatic, then you haven’t seen the Shinjuku Showdown Arc yet. It does get worse, and even manga readers don’t know when things will start looking up for the better.

The Shinjuku Incident Arc, formally known as the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, featured the long-awaited fight between Gojo Satoru and Ryomen Sukuna. It was the battle between the strongest sorcerer of today and the strongest sorcerer in history, and it started with Chapter 222. The arc is still ongoing, with no ending in sight.

Gojo lost shortly after he returned from the prison realm. Gege Akutami, the author of Jujutsu Kaisen, made it seem like Gojo Satoru would win against Sukuna. That was until Chapter 236 shattered our expectations and spared none of the brutal details of Gojo’s loss. Some say that Gojo will rise again and put Sukuna in his place. But he’s not anime Jesus, and he’ll most likely stay out cold for the rest of the manga.

Sukuna is terrible at losing

With Gojo Satoru dead, the remaining sorcerers had to fight to the death to defeat Sukuna. But Sukuna is the greatest sorcerer of all time. So far, most of the attempts to beat him have led to even greater tragedy. He defeated Higuruma and survived a stab from the Executioner’s Sword. Several cursed techniques barely landed a scratch on this century-old behemoth, and their attempts only made him stronger.

We can talk about all the deaths Sukuna caused from Chapter 222 onward, but it’ll take too much time. No major character is safe from him, and that’s what makes the Shinjuku Showdown more tragic. There wasn’t just one incident, because sorcerers are getting fleeced one by one on separate occasions.

It got so bad that they even had to bring Gojo Satoru back in the most disturbing way possible, to no avail. As desperate as the situation is, Sukuna has forced sorcerers to get stronger to survive. Even if the Shinjuku Showdown Arc is dragging on, several characters have stepped up and done significant damage to Sukuna. Yuji himself was able to activate his domain expansion and has threatened to kill Sukuna.

Is Yuji taking back his rightful place as the main character? Will he finally be able to stop Sukuna before the Shinjuku Showdown Arc ends? Fans are hopeful, but this isn’t the first time we’ve hoped harder than we should’ve.

