Yuta’s Death Is Imminent in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 263

We were all unnerved by the return of “Gojo” in Chapter 261 of Jujutsu Kaisen, but we accepted it as a necessary evil. It was cruel and disgusting to see Gojo’s body weaponized, but it should be put to good use by Yuta against Sukuna.

This was an assumption that many Jujutsu Kaisen fans held until Chapter 262. Yuta appears to be losing to Sukuna, even if he has access to Gojo’s six eyes. I don’t want to be harsh on Yuta, since it’s been detailed throughout the story that the six eyes are difficult to master. But Gojo’s body, which should be laid to rest, was desecrated for this plan.

Are we going to see Yuta fail and die? Or is this just a setup for something greater? Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 will be available at Viz on June 10, 2024.

Fans are holding out hope for Gojo

I have a feeling yuta might get back into his body and Gojo will be back in his pic.twitter.com/uRCPsoSCrU — Raine (@rainexvi) June 6, 2024

The most dedicated fans in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom right now are Gojo’s fans. They still believe that Gojo’s soul will return and that Yuta will return to his own body. It’s not entirely baseless to think that Gojo’s soul might return. Gojo soul-swapped with Yuta before so that his student could train with the six eyes and Infinity.

Compared to training, Gojo’s currently dead. Summoning for his soul to return may be beyond Ui ui’s capabilities. In the coming chapter, Yuji may appear and help Yuta again. This isn’t a fight Yuta can take on his own, even if he’s using the body of the strongest.

