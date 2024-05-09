If you haven’t yet immersed yourself in the fallout from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 over on TikTok or Twitter, I apologize for what’s coming. Fans have been angry, shocked, and wailing over an important character’s death.

***Major spoilers ahead for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259***

That death isn’t all we’re getting from this horrific chapter, which comes out on May 12, 2024. We’ve also gotten an explanation regarding Sukuna’s “Furnace” and why Sukuna was still able to activate it despite his weakened state.

We’re sobbing

"thank you for becoming my brother"

"thank you big brother"



choso's final moments were so tragic #jjk259 pic.twitter.com/J9Oj1o0cNs — ً (@vantaeprod) May 9, 2024

Your day could’ve been a happy one, but you’re here, wallowing in this pain. Choso died, and this was because he tried to save his little brother from Sukuna’s flames. Before Sukuna’s Furnace could hit Yuji, Choso decided to block them with Blood Manipulation to protect Yuji.

I don’t think telling you Choso’s last words ahead of time will ease any emotional damage you feel. But Yuji, in shock, called Choso “aniki,” which is a respectful way of addressing an older brother in Japanese. Choso, burning away, would thank Yuji for “becoming his little brother.” Not even the ashes of Choso would remain after all this.

Choso loved his siblings to death, and his last act of sacrifice is solid proof of that.

Todo, Yuji’s other “brother, comes to his rescue

But what now? Yuji has grown to care for and love Choso as his brother. The last time we saw him this crushed was when Nanami perished in Shibuya. As if parallel to that event, Todo has appeared and is ready to give Yuji a helping hand. Todo isn’t related to Yuji by blood, but that never stopped him from treating Yuji as his very own brother.

Todo has to survive this encounter with the help of his wild imagination. Most importantly, Todo may be able to lift Yuji’s spirit to continue the fight. But Sukuna’s a far cry from Mahito. Todo lost a hand and was gravely injured when he and Yuji fought Mahito.

I don’t want to say that Todo might lose more than a limb against the King of Curses, but it’s a possibility. He may have a new hand now, as seen with his bandages, but he has to survive. Yuji has been crushed, and he can’t afford more losses immediately after Choso’s passing.

Sukuna’s Furnace explained

How terrifying is Sukuna’s “Furnace”? Why has it only been activated now? According to Chapter 259, Sukuna could only use Furnace after he cleaves and dismantles a target. It hasn’t been seen in other fights during the Culling Game because of its formerly low range and heat. To correct this, Sukuna made a binding vow, which meant that Furnace could only target one person outside his domain. But within his domain expansion, Furnace could be used on multiple targets.

Think about the vegetables you stir-fry. You have to cut them up before they go up in flames, right? I’ve always known Sukuna was a certified gourmand, and a sadistic one at that.

