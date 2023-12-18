Todo Aoi Stole the Show in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2, Episode 21

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are bidding Mahito good-riddance. The patch-faced curse lost all his boldness when faced with the amazing teamwork of Itadori Yuji and Todo Aoi. During the last bit of the episode, Mahito was seen crying and frantically crawling away from Yuji, who coldly declared that he would kill Mahito.

If Mahito were to take on another form or be reborn as a curse, Yuji vowed to kill him again. The anime gave a satisfying blow to this villain, and the last episode makes it hard to believe that this is the same Mahito who took down two fan-favorite characters.

Yuji's "I'm You" Speech is probably one of my favorite speeches in animanga history!! #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/06aUTdJ4zN — VINSMOKE D. MERCI (@MerciusJambe13) December 14, 2023

Although fans were praising Mahito and Yuji’s Japanese voice actors for delivering bone-chilling lines, the talk of the fandom revolved around Todo Aoi. He came to the rescue of his best friend and “brother,” Yuji, moments after Mahito took Nobara down. Not only was Todo a spectacular fighter, but even with his hand cut off, he fought on with his alleged “530,000 IQ.” While there is canon proof that Todo has above-average intelligence, fans believe that the power of delusion carried Todo through this fight.

ENOUGH TIME HAS PASSED. TODO AOI CONJURING UP A WHOLE MUSIC VIDEO IN HIS BRAIN JUST TO GIVE A DUDE A HIGH FIVE IS THE NNEEEWW HARDEST SCENE TO EVER GRACE THE ILLUSTRIOUS ARTFORM OF ANIMATION https://t.co/x9YMSwqOCg pic.twitter.com/QyDRyWn805 — Mel || FINISHED Nana (?) (@FormerSoulKing) December 14, 2023

Todo’s imagination of his favorite pop idol, Takada, fighting alongside him and Yuji helped them land another devastating blow on Mahito. Todo had lost one hand by this time, but he was so delusional that he manifested his lost hand back in those moments while he was landing consecutive blows on Mahito. This all would’ve looked simply spectacular, but MAPPA’s Jujutsu Kaisen team wanted Todo Aoi to slay—so they added magical girl music while he was throwing punches at an awfully disoriented Mahito.

In another life, where Todo Aoi wasn’t in Jujutsu Kaisen, there’s no doubt that he would’ve been in an idol anime. This particular sequence isn’t in the manga, although the manga made it clear that the two people that matter to Todo the most are Yuji and his idol crush, Takada. The magical idol girl part of the animation was a creative decision, and this iconic transformation fight scene for Todo was animated by a 19-year-old artist in the team named Koukichi Akahiro.

