Yuji Should Feed Sukuna More Black Flashes in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 257

Published: Apr 8, 2024 04:20 pm
Yuji attacks Mahito with a Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Yuji Itadori finally proved why he’s the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen. Just when all hope felt lost, Yuji threw a punch at Sukuna. All I can say is that Sukuna definitely took that punch personally.

In a new record, Yuji was able to surpass both his mentors in the number of Black Flashes he was able to throw. But it’s not just a numbers game, because it’s possible that Yuji delivered the most powerful Black Flash we’ve seen yet. It was so strong that even Sukuna came flying to a wall after Yuji’s single, yet devastating, punch.

Is this a fluke, or has Yuji achieved a higher understanding of Black Flash? We’ll only figure it out once Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 comes out on April 21, 2024. 

According to the text, Yuji has gotten stronger. Seeing him unleash Black Flash isn’t new, and even anime fans have seen Yuji throw Black Flash at Mahito multiple times. This time, the energy looks a lot more concentrated, so there might be hope for Yuji to punch Sukuna out of Megumi.

How much of a game-changer is Yuji’s Black Flash? It’s enough to impress George Morikawa, the author of the iconic boxing manga, Hajime no Ippo. If Morikawa thinks Yuji is cool, then we’re about to see him do even greater things.

Although Yuji stole the show at the very last panel, let’s give credit where it’s due. If it wasn’t for Larue’s cursed technique, which distracted Sukuna, then Yuji might have been unable to land that Black Flash successfully. Let’s all just hope that the Black Flash debilitates Sukuna because Larue and Miguel might be in trouble in the coming chapter if even Yuji’s strong punch doesn’t work.

(featured image: MAPPA)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.