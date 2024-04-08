Yuji Should Feed Sukuna More Black Flashes in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 257

Yuji Itadori finally proved why he’s the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen. Just when all hope felt lost, Yuji threw a punch at Sukuna. All I can say is that Sukuna definitely took that punch personally.

In a new record, Yuji was able to surpass both his mentors in the number of Black Flashes he was able to throw. But it’s not just a numbers game, because it’s possible that Yuji delivered the most powerful Black Flash we’ve seen yet. It was so strong that even Sukuna came flying to a wall after Yuji’s single, yet devastating, punch.

Is this a fluke, or has Yuji achieved a higher understanding of Black Flash? We’ll only figure it out once Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 comes out on April 21, 2024.

According to the text, Yuji has gotten stronger. Seeing him unleash Black Flash isn’t new, and even anime fans have seen Yuji throw Black Flash at Mahito multiple times. This time, the energy looks a lot more concentrated, so there might be hope for Yuji to punch Sukuna out of Megumi.

How much of a game-changer is Yuji’s Black Flash? It’s enough to impress George Morikawa, the author of the iconic boxing manga, Hajime no Ippo. If Morikawa thinks Yuji is cool, then we’re about to see him do even greater things.

Although Yuji stole the show at the very last panel, let’s give credit where it’s due. If it wasn’t for Larue’s cursed technique, which distracted Sukuna, then Yuji might have been unable to land that Black Flash successfully. Let’s all just hope that the Black Flash debilitates Sukuna because Larue and Miguel might be in trouble in the coming chapter if even Yuji’s strong punch doesn’t work.

