Everything You Need to Know About ‘Wind Breaker’ Season 2

If there’s anything we’ve learned about Wind Breaker, it’s that the best conversations can be held with your own fists. It’s not just an anime about fighting, because the punches hit deeper than they should.

Sakura moved to Furin High School to be the top dog. He didn’t move schools to make a clean break or gain new friendships. The journey Sakura wanted to tread was a lonely one. But by the end of the first season, Sakura was appreciated by his fellow first-year students, admired by his peers, and even elected as a class representative.

The story of Wind Breaker doesn’t end there. In fact, we’re just getting started, and Sakura still has a long way to go before he becomes the top dog of the Bofurin.

Wind Breaker becoming a friendly fight club

Wind Breaker has been confirmed for a second season in 2025. The coming season of the series will also be returning to Crunchyroll, so you’ll want to hold on to that subscription until next year. There may be no release date yet, but fans can look forward to more smashing fights when 2025 comes.

The main voice cast of Wind Breaker is expected to return for the next season. So far, there’s no news that indicates otherwise. But there will be new characters added to the roster if the events of the manga are to be followed.

Character Japanese Voice actor Haruka Sakura Yuuma Uchida Hayato Suo Nobunaga Shimazaki Akihiko Nirei Shouya Chiba Hajime Umemiya Yuuichi Nakamura Kyotaro Sugishita Kouki Uchiyama Touma Hiiragi Ryouta Suzuki Kiryu Mitsuki Toshiyuki Toyonaga Ren Kaji Nobuhiko Okamoto Kotoha Tachibana Ikumi Hasegawa Jo Togame Yuichirou Umehara Choji Tomiyama Toya Kikunosuke

