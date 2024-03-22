Is There Anything Behind These ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ 10th Anniversary Remake Rumors?

When Tokyo Ghoul’s last season came out, I was disappointed with the rushed pacing and irrelevant plot points that weren’t present in the manga. The only thing scarier than ghouls was Tokyo Ghoul:re’s anime adaptation itself, which is why fans have been demanding a redo for the anime’s last season for years.

Recommended Videos

But to clear things up, there has been no confirmation of a Tokyo Ghoul anime adaptation remake. There have been reports of a website domain registration for Tokyo Ghoul, and this has been the source of multiple speculations for a re-adaptation of Sui Ishida’s ghoulish manga. Eventually, people’s imaginations ran wild, and everybody assumed that Tokyo Ghoul‘s remake was on the way and would be animated by MAPPA.

As disappointing as this is to read, none of these claims are substantiated.

"Tokyo Ghoul" Anime 10th Anniversary Project might be upcoming judging from a recent web domain registration.



Please note that nothing is confirmed and I'm not sure what such a project/event would actually entail. If you see/hear anything interesting, let me know please, thank… pic.twitter.com/hw6fy1ZlLq — Manga Mogura RE (Manga & Anime News) (@MangaMoguraRE) March 20, 2024

Don’t lose heart, because we’re still far from September. We can stay tuned for any announcements regarding the remake of Tokyo Ghoul. But you can also take the route I took by reading the entirety of Tokyo Ghoul:re. Just don’t read the story in one sitting like younger me did, unless you want your mind blown to smithereens.

So what happens in Tokyo Ghoul:re, in case you saved yourself from witnessing the horrors of the anime? Kaneki Ken is “out” of the picture, and we’re introduced to a guy named Haise Sasaki who works for the Commission for Counter Ghoul (CCG). That’s definitely not Kaneki who lost his memories, nope!

There have been many casualties in clashes between the CCG and the ghouls before, but Tokyo Ghoul:re takes the battle to heights never seen in the first manga. Sui Ishida’s illustrations of the fights in the manga were graphic and breathtaking. If a remake goes through, you can expect Tokyo Ghoul:re to be grotesque and gritty in a way that the anime failed to be.

(featured image: Sui Ishida)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]