Who Killed Mahito in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’? Answered

Believe it or not, Mahito, the formidable cursed spirit, also doesn’t live to see the end of the Shibuya Incident Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen. It almost feels like an act of retribution for the beloved characters he killed off and for all the trauma he inflicted upon Yuji.

Mahito was terrifying, but he also quickly became the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom’s most hated character after he killed one of the fandom’s beloved sorcerers. That’s a fitting ranking for a cursed spirit that was formed out of the collective hate of humans.

Although this wasn’t seen by the end of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 18, Mahito met his doom at the hand of somebody unexpected.

Episode 18 showed Mahito killing off one of Itadori Yuji’s mentors. After the act, he mockingly called out to Yuji, saying that Yuji didn’t have to scream at him because he was “right here.” This led to Yuji charging at him in fury, but Mahito was still a special grade spirit. If killing Yuji’s mentor wasn’t enough, Mahito also severely injured one of Yuji’s friends from Tokyo Jujutsu High. Her fate remains uncertain, even up to date in the manga.

Anger alone wouldn’t be enough to put him down, but Itadori Yuji improved and collaborated with his “best friend,” Aoi Todo. After being pushed to their limits, Yuji had grown and was determined to kill Mahito for all he had done. Todo helped Yuji, and together, they weakened Mahito. It looks like Mahito isn’t beating the coward allegations, either, because he ran away from both Yuji and Todo upon realizing that he no longer had enough transfigured humans to continue fighting. He also couldn’t use Domain Expansion because he would lose to Sukuna in the process, which is technically suicide for him.

Mahito tried asking Kenjaku for help while Yuji continued to pursue him. This didn’t end well for Mahito, and he was quickly exorcised by Kenjaku in Chapter 133 of Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga. It was a short exorcism, nearly not enough for it to be a satisfying death after the damage he caused. But it’s the best possible outcome for this resident villain.

(featured image: MAPPA)

