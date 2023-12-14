‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2 Episode 22 Release Date Confirmed

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been terribly unkind to its characters, but fans couldn’t get enough of the tragedy unfolding in Shibuya. Episode 21 was epic, and it felt relieving to know that Itadori Yuji would no longer have to fight his battles alone.

His “best friend” and “big brother,” Todo, came in to help him fight by bringing in his 530,000 IQ and cursed technique. But Todo offered so much more than backup. He gave Yuji the strength to fight on even after Sukuna used his body for mass destruction in Shibuya. Yuji went through a lot, and he even had to witness the deaths of his dear mentor and close friend in the span of two episodes.

Todo coming to the rescue didn’t just save Yuji, but it gave many fans of Jujutsu Kaisen one of the best fight sequences known to date. Mahito is horrific and difficult to kill, but Todo and Yuji were able to cope with the blows. It cost a limb and a cursed technique to put him down, but all that matters is that these two “brothers” are able to win and avenge the ones they lost by killing Mahito.

The good news for fans is that Todo and Yuji’s battle will be continued on the next episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Episode 22 will air on December 21, 2023, on Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms for North American audiences at 9:00AM PT, 10:00AM MT, 11:00AM CT, and 12:00PM ET. Japanese anime viewers will be able to watch episode 22 on December 22, 2023, at 12:00AM JST.

The wait isn’t going to be long, and episode 22 could hopefully give viewers a feeling of satisfaction amidst all the grief they experienced throughout this season.

(featured image: MAPPA)

