Yet Another Sorcerer Is Set To Stand Up to the King of Curses in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 254

The grand showdown continues in Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen as sorcerers continue to battle a fully formed Sukuna. In chapter 254 of the acclaimed manga, yet another sorcerer will step up to the plate after Maki gave her all and even inflicted damage on the King of Curses.

Recommended Videos

The current, tenth arc of Jujutsu Kaisen is the Shinjuku Showdown Arc and follows the climactic battle of Sukuna vs. Jujutsu sorcerers. This is the final arc of Akutami’s acclaimed manga and, as such, has so far been considered one of the best by fans. In earlier chapters of this arc, we saw the final clash between Sukuna and Satoru Gojo, which fans had been champing at the bit for since we were introduced to both characters. The battle itself was one of the best that JJK has offered, but it ended with Sukuna victorious and Gojo deceased, much to the shock and horror of his fans.

Time for Kusukabe vs. Sukuna

(MAPPA)

Now, the Jujutsu sorcerors are taking Sukuna on, though the disparity in strength is overwhelming. Despite this, Maki put up quite the fight against Sukuna in chapter 252, even damaging his soul, showing just how powerful she has become over the series. At the end of the fight, Sukuna was victorious as he used a Black Flash to incapacitate Maki, and though she lived, she needs some time to heal. Next steps forward Kusakabe, a character who is shown to be quite fearful and deceptive, but whom even Gojo admitted is the strongest Grade One sorcerer despite not having an innate technique.

Kusukabe is the only one standing in Sukuna’s path as all the others are incapacitated, and we expect that, despite the power difference, Kusukabe will put up a decent fight. Sukuna will likely underestimate the sorcerer and, in this instance, Kusukabe will pull something out from his sleeve that will leave even the King of Curses impressed. Fans have been waiting for the so-called strongest Grade One sorcerer to show his true colors, and if there were any time for just that, it’s now.

Meanwhile, Yuji and Maki will be taking the time to heal, and many suspect that these two together will take on Sukuna in the end. Yuji may even try to join the fight once more in this chapter, though it’s likely the focus will be more on Kusakabe for the majority of it.

When will the fight commence in chapter 254?

Chapter 254 will be released on March 24, 2024, via Viz Media, with fans able to access the manga on the Shonen Jump and the Manga Plus app.

Gege Akutami confirmed that the manga will come to an end this year, announcing the fact to fans at Jump Festa 2024. It was already in the cards during the Culling Game Arc but the announcement simply confirmed what we were all suspecting. Then, we always have the anime to look forward to. With season three greenlit, let’s hope MAPPA can find new animators, pay them a decent wage, and provide healthy working conditions to keep them on board.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]