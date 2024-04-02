Can The Sorcerers PLEASE Have a Win in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 256?

Everybody’s jumping Sukuna in Chapter 255 of Jujutsu Kaisen. It’s the only option left after ‘the strongest’ was beaten out of the game, but it looks like Miguel and Larue are the much-needed muscle everybody needed to win against Sukuna.

Does that mean we’re finally going to see a win after going through chapter after chapter of loss in Jujutsu Kaisen? It’s too early to say, and the last panel of the chapter is still haunting me. It took two Black Flashes for Gojo to recover his reverse cursed technique. How about Sukuna, who has another smug look on his face? I’m sincerely hoping for his failure, but that’s just wishful thinking until Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256, coming out on Viz on April 7, 2024.

While everybody’s busy defending or condemning Gojo for certain allegations in Chapter 255 of Jujutsu Kaisen, I want to put my focus on Miguel himself. It’s clear that he’s a skilled hand-to-hand combatant, and even Sukuna seems to be a little surprised. Miguel’s cursed technique, ‘Hakuna Laana,’ amplifies his own physical abilities. But Miguel also has some fancy footwork, since he’s able to dodge Sukuna’s dismantles effortlessly through his cursed technique.

But it’s not just Miguel who put his back into his work during this chapter. Larue, who was also one of Geto Suguru’s soldiers, has also joined the battle, and he has hands everywhere. Literally, his reverse cursed technique, ‘Heart Catch,’ lets him create a virtual hand that he could throw or crush his targets with. It’s a handy technique, and with both Miguel and Larue’s help, Maki, Choso, and Yuji all feel confident to charge in.

If this ends in another loss, it’s going to be hard to imagine what’s going to happen next. This fight has been dragged on for too long, but maybe some helping hands are all that sorcerers need to finally defeat the King of Curses.

