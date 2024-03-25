I’m Rooting for Miguel To One-Punch Sukuna When ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 255 Releases

If there’s anybody who stands a chance of surviving a fist fight against Sukuna, it’s Miguel. This isn’t the first time the guy has had to fight the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen, and I’m just hoping he gives Sukuna a good beating when the manga releases chapter 255.

Wait, who’s Miguel? For those who haven’t watched Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Miguel is from a sorcerer family from Kenya. In the movie, he had Black Rope, a powerful, Special Grade cursed tool weaved by his ancestors. But Miguel himself is powerful, regardless of his class as a sorcerer or weapon. This man was able to land a punch on Gojo Satoru, withstand a flurry of punches, and escape with his life intact.

Not a lot of people leave fights with Gojo Satoru alive, other than the guy Miguel is about to fight. Can Miguel leave this fight with Sukuna unscathed, the same way he did against Satoru? The only way to know is by reading Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255, which will be released on March 30, 2024, at Shonen Jump and Manga Plus.

Gojo vs. Miguel in Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Is it healthy to hope for Miguel to survive? I’m getting tired of seeing everybody die or get gravely injured. Even Kusakabe, who had mastery over simple techniques, barely got away from Sukuna if it weren’t for Ui ui.

Maybe the only real solution is to teleport Goku in there to deal with Sukuna or bring Saitama from One Punch Man to punch Sukuna out of existence. But in the event that the sorcerers have a plan against Sukuna, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that Miguel would survive this encounter. He may be extra muscle for the other people about to make their re-entry into the battle in Chapter 255.

Maki is likely to make her way back into the fight, just as much as Yuji. But for now, we cross our fingers and put our full faith in Miguel to wipe the smug look off Sukuna’s face.

(featured image: MAPPA)

