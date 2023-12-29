Get To Know Yuta, One of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’s Most Powerful Characters

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 provided a splendid introduction for Okkotsu Yuta. Those who have seen the movie will know how powerful he is because of Rika and his unforgettable fight with Geto Suguru. Manga readers also know that Yuta was able to take the head of a formidable villain.

Yuta is often described as a talented sorcerer who is expected to surpass Gojo Satoru. This is partly because his cursed energy output is greater than Satoru’s. Even more impressive than his cursed energy output is his ability to copy the abilities of other sorcerers, and the limits of this power have yet to be revealed.

Despite all the good things people have heard about Yuta, they probably wouldn’t have guessed that he was almost eaten by a curse in Jujutsu Kaisen. Yuta was a sickly child, with the cursed spirit of his childhood friend following him around. Rika died before his eyes, and she became a powerful cursed spirit that clung to Yuta. Because he couldn’t control Rika, Yuta was eventually captured and almost executed by the Jujutsu world’s higher-ups.

Yuta is somewhat similar to Itadori Yuji. They were both lonely teenagers who were almost killed by the Jujutsu world’s leaders—Yuji was Ryomen Sukuna’s vessel, and Yuta had Rika’s spirit within him, making them both threats that needed to be eliminated. But just like Yuji, Satoru took Yuta under his wing as a student at Tokyo Jujutsu High. This gave him the chance to break out of his shell and make friends, hone his skills as a Jujutsu sorcerer, and help his childhood friend cross over to the afterlife.

The only reason he hasn’t been around for much of Jujutsu Kaisen seasons 1 and 2 is because he was sent to train in Africa while searching for a cursed tool. Nevertheless, Yuta is bound to come back to Tokyo to protect his friends and to pose as Yuji’s “executioner.”

(featured image: MAPPA)

