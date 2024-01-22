We Can’t Wait for ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 249

Higuruma entrusted Yuji with his Executioner’s Sword in Chapter 247 of Jujutsu Kaisen. Yuji did all he could to stab Sukuna in the back, but as predicted, Sukuna was able to survive the attack. The sword shriveled in Yuji’s hands for unknown reasons, but Sukuna’s still alive, and we can’t wait for more.

But Sukuna didn’t win, either. It looks like even after the fandom mourned Higuruma, Ui Ui who has a teleportation technique, was able to secure Higuruma’s body. What this all means is that it’s time for Shoko Ieiri to step up and use her reverse cursed technique on Higuruma to save him.

Shockingly, Chapter 248 also confirmed that Gojo Satoru’s body is missing. Shoko Ieiri has a shot at becoming one of anime history’s best healers, from reassembling a torn Higuruma to reconstructing a horizontally slashed Gojo Satoru. Sukuna isn’t dead yet, but the sorcerers are regaining their footing. More importantly, Gojo Satoru fans are probably not delusional. His revival seems inevitable, assuming Shoko was able to put him back together.

Chapter 248 of Jujutsu Kaisen ended with Okkotsu Yuta entering the scene. With his Queen of Curses, he jumped the King of Curses, who threatened that everybody around him would die if he failed to kill him. Fans believe that Sukuna should be scared, given that Yuta has never once lost a fight.

We’re used to all of Gege Akutami’s rug pulls by now, but this might be one of the biggest ones yet since Gojo Satoru’s death. Chapter 249 will be released on February 4, 2024. You can read Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga at Viz or at MangaPlus by Shueisha.

The editor of Jujutsu Kaisen, Junya Fukuda, confirmed that the ending of the manga has already been decided. In an interview with the One Piece Variety Show, the host mentioned that Chapter 249 is “shocking” and that he couldn’t take his eyes off of the scene.

(featured image: Gege Akutami)

