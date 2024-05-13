Umaru eating from Umaru and Her Brother
Category:
Anime

Is MangaGo Down? Here’s What You Need To Do.

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 13, 2024 03:59 pm

If you’ve experienced any outages with MangaGo recently, it’s not just you. Many users who’ve been trying to catch up with their favorite series have been met with “not found” in searches.

After making users cry and palpitate, MangaGo briefly went back up. Most of us are still waiting for MangaGo to stabilize before we can read the latest chapters of our favorite manga. I hope it doesn’t happen to you, but in case you experience more MangaGo outages in the future, you can always check Website Planet. Put mangago.me in the search bar, and the site will tell if MangaGo is currently down for everyone.

What if MangaGo is working for everyone else?

If it’s still not working for you, now is the best time for you to delete your search history and browser cache. You probably needed to anyway, for browser health, of course. But if that didn’t work, it may be best for you to look for a different browser to read on or use Incognito Mode. You can also opt to switch your VPN off. MangaGo users report being unable to access the site when they’re connected to a VPN service.

If you can’t access MangaGo without a VPN, then you should switch servers. The country you’ve chosen may have MangaGo blocked. Hopefully, MangaGo will be stable once again, for all users, before too long. Once that happens, these initial steps should ideally solve any remaining problems you run into, and then you can plunge headlong back into your favorite series.

Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.