Is MangaGo Down? Here’s What You Need To Do.

If you’ve experienced any outages with MangaGo recently, it’s not just you. Many users who’ve been trying to catch up with their favorite series have been met with “not found” in searches.

After making users cry and palpitate, MangaGo briefly went back up. Most of us are still waiting for MangaGo to stabilize before we can read the latest chapters of our favorite manga. I hope it doesn’t happen to you, but in case you experience more MangaGo outages in the future, you can always check Website Planet. Put mangago.me in the search bar, and the site will tell if MangaGo is currently down for everyone.

mangago is not going to get taken down omg. It's just having its weekly breakdown.. pic.twitter.com/ZznhfYkYhf — yuri dictator ‎ ʚ♀ɞ (@lesbtron) May 13, 2024

What if MangaGo is working for everyone else?

If it’s still not working for you, now is the best time for you to delete your search history and browser cache. You probably needed to anyway, for browser health, of course. But if that didn’t work, it may be best for you to look for a different browser to read on or use Incognito Mode. You can also opt to switch your VPN off. MangaGo users report being unable to access the site when they’re connected to a VPN service.

If you can’t access MangaGo without a VPN, then you should switch servers. The country you’ve chosen may have MangaGo blocked. Hopefully, MangaGo will be stable once again, for all users, before too long. Once that happens, these initial steps should ideally solve any remaining problems you run into, and then you can plunge headlong back into your favorite series.

