‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Is Going To Be Short But Pivotal

Demon Slayer is back with its fourth season, and we’re about to siege Muzan’s castle. A lot is about to happen in season 4, so there must be many episodes in store, right? … Right?

Well, not quite. Demon Slayer’s episodes typically have a runtime of less than thirty minutes. The fourth season will only have a total of eleven episodes, and it will cover the Hashira Training Arc up to the Infinity Castle Arc of the manga. But don’t think for a second that we’re just going to breeze through these two arcs without any losses.

The Demon Slayer Corps is determined to bring an end to all demons once and for all. Even Tamayo and Shinobu are willing to cooperate so that they can create a drug that could poison Muzan.

If I were Muzan and I found two of the brightest minds working together to poison me, I’d probably change my name and leave Japan for good. He’d have higher chances of survival if he ran away now and left humans alone, but that’s definitely not the path he’ll choose.

The other Hashiras are also training intensely to awaken their Demon Slayer Marks. They’re about to be strong enough to cut down several Upper Moon demons, but the price of awakening these marks is steep. Any Demon Slayer who activates their Demon Slayer Mark is fated to die when they turn 25 years old. That’s a problem we’ll have to worry about later, since the fate of Japan hangs on a thin thread as long as Muzan and his demons live on. The Demon Slayers will have to create a future free of demons first if they hope to live longer lives.

