Himejima proposing the Hashira Training to the other Hashiras from Demon Slayer
(Crunchyroll)
Category:
Anime

‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Is Going To Be Short But Pivotal

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 13, 2024 06:12 pm

Demon Slayer is back with its fourth season, and we’re about to siege Muzan’s castle. A lot is about to happen in season 4, so there must be many episodes in store, right? … Right?

Well, not quite. Demon Slayer’s episodes typically have a runtime of less than thirty minutes. The fourth season will only have a total of eleven episodes, and it will cover the Hashira Training Arc up to the Infinity Castle Arc of the manga. But don’t think for a second that we’re just going to breeze through these two arcs without any losses.

The Demon Slayer Corps is determined to bring an end to all demons once and for all. Even Tamayo and Shinobu are willing to cooperate so that they can create a drug that could poison Muzan.

If I were Muzan and I found two of the brightest minds working together to poison me, I’d probably change my name and leave Japan for good. He’d have higher chances of survival if he ran away now and left humans alone, but that’s definitely not the path he’ll choose.

The other Hashiras are also training intensely to awaken their Demon Slayer Marks. They’re about to be strong enough to cut down several Upper Moon demons, but the price of awakening these marks is steep. Any Demon Slayer who activates their Demon Slayer Mark is fated to die when they turn 25 years old. That’s a problem we’ll have to worry about later, since the fate of Japan hangs on a thin thread as long as Muzan and his demons live on. The Demon Slayers will have to create a future free of demons first if they hope to live longer lives.

related content
Read Article Is MangaGo Down? Here’s What You Need To Do.
Umaru eating from Umaru and Her Brother
Category: Anime
Anime
Is MangaGo Down? Here’s What You Need To Do.
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 13, 2024
Read Article Yuji’s Self-Proclaimed Brother Is Coming to His Rescue in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 260
Todo's cursed energy during his fight against Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1
Category: Anime
Anime
Yuji’s Self-Proclaimed Brother Is Coming to His Rescue in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 260
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 13, 2024
Read Article When Will ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Release a Dubbed Version?
Uzui Tengen coming out of retirement to train the Demon Slayer Corps in the Hashira Training Arc
Category: Anime
Anime
When Will ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Release a Dubbed Version?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 13, 2024
Read Article Hunting Down ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4? Here It Is!
Gyomei crying with hands folded in prayer in 'Demon Slayer'
Category: Anime
Anime
Hunting Down ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4? Here It Is!
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 13, 2024
Read Article Upcoming ‘Overlord’ Movie Will (Accidentally) Take Over the World
Ainz falling out of the sky from Overlord
Category: Anime
Anime
Upcoming ‘Overlord’ Movie Will (Accidentally) Take Over the World
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 12, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.