Jujutsu Kaisen’s main characters can’t catch a break. The sorcerers of Jujutsu High and Hiromi Higuruma sprung into action to confront the King of Curses. But thanks to all the plot armor Sukuna has been given, the sorcerers have been losing limbs trying to land a fatal blow against Sukuna.

There have been no wins for fans of the manga and the sorcerers since Gojo Satoru came out of the box (the Prison Realm). It’s been death after death since, and even Chapter 247 dealt another crushing defeat on the side of sorcerers. There are only a couple of good things to come out of it by the end of it. Choso survived Sukuna’s severe attacks against him and was still able to fight on the sidelines in Chapter 247, and Yuji successfully stabbed Sukuna in the back with the Executioner’s Sword.

Chapter 247 ends with Yuji stabbing Sukuna, but it’s unknown if it did anything to the latter. Higuruma was also able to take a stab at Sukuna’s hand with the Executioner Sword, but it was of no consequence. Regardless of the heartbreak from Chapter 247, fans are begrudgingly waiting for Chapter 248 to release in order to know if Yuji’s attempt did anything.

There is an uncanny parallel between Chapter 247 and Chapter 120. Nanami Kento and Hiromi Higuruma met similar fates, but they also both looked towards Yuji for the last time and left the fight to him. In the case of Chapter 120, Yuji was able to summon black flash at will and was able to defeat Mahito with the help of his “brother,” Todo Aoi. A similar case could ensue in Chapter 247. While fighting alongside his other brother, Choso, Yuji might become stronger or find a way to severely injure Sukuna—if they can’t kill him.

Fans are waiting longer because of the holidays, which is hopefully enough time for them to recover from the last chapter and the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Chapter 248 will be published on January 21, 2024, at Shonen Jump and Manga Plus for international manga readers.

(featured image: Gege Akutami)

