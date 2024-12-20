James Gunn confirms if ‘Superman’ has a post-credits scene

James Gunn is not backing himself into a corner with the new DC Universe. Following the release of the first Superman trailer, everyone is excited for this new era to take flight. So, will the first official DCU movie include a credits scene?

Within the superhero genre, mid and post-credits scenes have become a staple of the viewing experience. Gunn is well aware of this, having helmed Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as well as assisting across the board at DC’s rival studio. He even specifically directed Thor: The Dark World’s mid-credit scene, which saw Lady Sif and Volstagg bring the reality stone to The Collector, a setup for the end of the Infinity Saga. This time, however, it appears that Gunn is choosing to be careful.

When entertainment journalist Brandon Davis asked Gunn if Superman would have a credits scene, the director responded: “Sort of … I’d rather it be something that’s fun for fans and not necessarily, ‘Hey, we’re setting up the whole next part of the universe!'”

With the new trailer for Superman reigniting interest in the DC franchise, fans are desperate to know more about what’s ahead. Davis shared Gunn’s full response on his YouTube channel, and Gunn’s answer gives us a little bit of insight into the director’s mind.

“If you look at my recent credits scene on the Marvel movies, the one time I really f**ked myself was when I put Adam Warlock in because then I’m like ‘Oh shit, Now I’ve got to put Adam Warlock in the next movie.’ Which actually was a pain in the ass.”

With the DCU getting a reboot, Gunn appears to be trying not to trap himself. Credit scenes are often used to tease upcoming films or plot lines that will continue moving forward, but Gunn doesn’t want to use the Superman credits scene for that purpose.

“I’m not gonna set up whole universes with a credits scene. I love giving audiences who sit through all the credits end credits scenes but I’d rather it be something that’s fun for the fans and not necessarily, ‘Hey, we’re setting up the whole next part of the universe!’ Because I know how it goes and I know what it’s like, you think of the best credits scene, but then you gotta adhere to go down the road.”

It would seem, then, that Gunn is keeping his options open. A wise choice, given how Marvel has tied itself into knots somewhat in the last few years. Gunn’s DCU certainly is leaving behind the dark and broody vibes of Zack Snyder’s DCEU with colorful imagery, bold choices, and some of the classic Superman themes and characters, including Superman’s dog, Krypto! The trailer has fans practically salivating, so bring on July 11, 2025!

