‘Superman’ trailer: A refreshing take on the Man of Steel

James Gunn’s Superman has been one of the most highly anticipated films since its announcement. Fans of Kal-El have been waiting for a new take on the hero and now the trailer for Superman starring David Corenswet is here!

Clark Kent (Corenswet) is just a good boy from Kansas with the power to save the world. After his ship crashes on earth, he is found by Martha and Jonathan Kent who raise him to be the hero we all need. It is a story of hope, resilience, and love. One that we desperately need right now. It helps that Superman is also one of the best superheroes of all time.

Gunn’s film brings Rachel Brosnahan to us as Lois Lane with an all-star cast, including Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Earlier this week, the tag line on the poster had fans talking. “Look up.” It is so simply and yet it made me emotional as every bit of news about this film has done. And now, we have a look at the trailer!

This feels trailer straight out of a comic, including having Krypto carry Superman home. It is beautiful and perfect and the kind of Superman story that we’ve been missing for all these years.

If this trailer was just shot after shot of Superman and Lois kissing each other I think I would have been happy. Instead, we got a mix of Clark’s life at the Daily Planet as well as the courage it takes for him to wake up and choose to be Superman every day. With glimpses at Lex Luthor and Hawkgirl, this is just a perfect little tease of what James Gunn has in store for us. I loved every single second of it!

Why Superman is important

I look at the darkness that has taken over our world and, as cheesy as it sounds, I wonder if we’d be here if we had more Superman stories. Before you scoff my nerdy thought off, let me explain. Superman has always been a symbol of hope. Literally and metaphorically. The “S” on his suit is the Kryptonian symbol for “hope.”

So often, we would look to the lessons of Superman and his own hope in humanity for guidance because that is the power of a good superhero story. He is the beacon of good and just in this world. And so I wonder if we are in such dark times because we haven’t had a Superman story on the big screen in so long. Yes, Superman & Lois was there to inspire us but believing a man can fly on the silver screen is different.

I hope that this movie reminds audiences what Superman has always taught us. That we can help each other and be our own heroes and be truthful to ourselves. I just want the world to feel hopeful again and I believe that James Gunn’s take on Superman’s story can do that.

Superman is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

