Krypto has never done a thing wrong in his life

The trailer for Superman made one thing very clear: Krypto is a good boy. Inspired by James Gunn’s own rescue dog, the pup appeared in the trailer and lives were changed. My life in particular. I’ll never be the same.

Gunn talked about Krypto’s inclusion in Superman prior to the trailer release. Back in October, he shared that the dog was based on his own in an Instagram post that featured an image of Clark Kent and his trusted super puppy. At the time, Gunn explained the inspiration behind Krypto. He shared that he was inspired by Ozu’s, his dog, situation and how Ozu struggled when first adopted.

“Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture – he even ate my laptop,” Gunn wrote. “It took a long time before he would even let us touch him. I remember thinking, ‘Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?’ – and thus Krypto came into the script and changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life.”

If you’re like me, you’re probably crying about Krypto right now. In the trailer, we get to see him briefly and he’s on a mission. A rescue mission, that is. Superman is hurt, bleeding, and laying in the snow (presumably near the Fortress of Solitude) and Clark (David Corenswet) asks Krypto to take him home.

cause he's my best friend, he's my pal. He's my home-boy, my rotten soldier. He's my sweet cheese, my good-time boyeh

The response to the pup was almost instantaneous. We all loved every single shot of the puppy pulling Superman by the cape to safety. And one thing was made clear: If anything happens to this dog, a bunch of fans are going to turn into John Wick.

Our love for Krypto is deep

There is nothing like a superhero and their pet. It is why I love Alpine so dearly (that’s Bucky Barnes’ cat). But Krypto is a hero in his own right and seeing him save Superman is really emotional! He said I’ve got a job to do and we love him for it.

It has made us all fiercely protective of him right out of the gate.

If ANYTHING happens to Krypto



I will be going John Wick on anyone



pic.twitter.com/ajFJwZI2mV — Zach Pope (@popetheking) December 19, 2024

Really, there are about a million tweets on X that are all some variation of “if you hurt Krypto, I’ll hurt you” or just begging everyone to protect our good sweet boy.

We must protect Krypto at all costs. #Superman

Others had a bit of fun with the Krypto inclusion. Because it is funny to watch this dog drag 6’4″ David Corenswet through the snow to get him home safely.

But one thing is for sure: If Superman calls, Krypto is going to come running.

And look, did Superman whistle and I gasp like a little kid because I KNEW what that meant? Yes, of course. I’m a Superman girl. But that just shows you how excited we all are to finally have our very own Krypto on screen!

If anything bad ever happened to Krypto I would kill everyone responsible and then myself, protect him at all costs

I would just watch this scene over and over again. If that’s Krypto’s entire deal, that’s fine by me. Superman calls, Krypto saves the day.

Leaked footage of Krypto taking Superman home.

We have months before we’ll see Krypto in action but know this: If someone even touches a HAIR on that dog’s head, I’m storming Warner Bros. and I will not be alone!

