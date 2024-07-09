Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Is as Realistic as a Sports Film Can Get

Formula 1’s popularity has skyrocketed in the last few years, with the sport’s incredible marketing and the intense rivalry and theatrics involved in the competition playing a role in that boom.

Looking to cash in on the hype around the sport, Apple Original Films is coming out with a film based on the sport, aptly titled F1. A teaser for the film was recently released, and it is set to arrive in North America on June 27, 2025, and internationally on June 25, 2025.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film stars Brad Pitt and Damon Idris in lead roles, with multiple Formula One drivers expected to feature. Producers on the film include Pitt, Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamiton, amongst others. The movie reunites Kosinski and Bruckheimer after their successful collaboration on Top Gun: Maverick.

Ehren Kruger has penned the script, known for his work on the Transformers series of films. Other key cast members include Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem, Kim Bodnia, Shea Whigham, Joseph Balderrama, Sarah Niles, Samson Kayo, and Callie Cooke.

F1 will incorporate real-time Formula One races and events, which include all ten teams participating in the competition. The production team was at the recently concluded Silverstone Grand Prix, regarded as one of the most iconic tracks on the circuit, to shoot footage for the film.

Pitt stars as former Formula One driver Sonny Hayes, who makes a comeback in the sport to race with rookie partner Joshua Pearce (Idris) for the fictional team APXGP. The film is expected to be realistic to the extent that Kosinski has claimed that APXGP will be like an “eleventh team” on the circuit.

The motor racing movie is reportedly one of the most expensive Hollywood productions in a while, with the budget estimated to be $300 million. However, both Bruckheimer and Kosinski have clarified that the actual sum is much lower, with the shooting location rebates and sponsorship money stopping the budget from ballooning.

