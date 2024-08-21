‘Will Trent’ adds a new face amid wait for season 3

Crime drama Will Trent is one of the hottest police procedurals airing, standing out for its viewership since its release in 2023.

Based on the book series of the same name by Karin Slaughter, fans are looking forward to the release details of the third season, especially considering the cliffhanger ending of season 2. As per the latest update from ABC, the show is a part of the network’s fall 2024 slate and is expected to return later this year. However, the exact release date is not known yet.

The series made a new casting announcement recently, revealing Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez will be a main cast member for the upcoming season. Rodriguez will portray Marion Alba, a “charismatic and confident” new Assistant District Attorney, who is new to Atlanta. As per the synopsis, Alba and Will Trent (Ramón Rodriguez) start on the wrong note, eventually realizing that they have to team up to solve the gang trouble in the city.

Season 2 ended with some surprising revelations, including Trent finding out that Angie (Erika Christensen) helped Crystal cover up her murders after she became a serial killer, including Lenny’s murder. Trent is then forced to put Angie behind bars, effectively ending their friendship and romance. Will and Angie’s relationship was the anchor on which the second season leaned, and it will be interesting to see how the writers continue the dynamic between the two leads in season 3.

Along with Rodriguez and Christensen, Will Trent stars Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, and Sonja John as a part of the main cast. Jennifer Morrison, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Greg Germaann, and LisaGay Hamilton appear in recurring roles across the two seasons. Created by Liz Heldens and Daniel T. Thomsen, the show was renewed for the third season midway through season 2, indicating the network’s faith in the procedural.

