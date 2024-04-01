12 Episodes of ‘Solo Leveling’ Aren’t Enough!

I know 12 episodes of Solo Leveling weren’t enough for anybody. How could it all end after Sung Jinwoo became a necromancer? Surely, there’s another episode coming up. Maybe even a second half, if we’re lucky.

But that’s all wishful thinking. There won’t be any extra episodes after the last episode of Solo Leveling, contrary to popular rumors. That also means that there won’t be any 13th episode, even though we couldn’t get enough of Jinwoo and his monster-slaying dungeon raids. There won’t be any dungeon raids to look forward to for now, but don’t lose hope. A second season of the anime has been greenlit.

There may be no definite release date as of now, but that means you can look forward to the return of Solo Leveling.

Solo Leveling Episode 12(Final)



"Arise" pic.twitter.com/KieCeTEbwJ — Império Solo Leveling (@imperiosl1) March 30, 2024

What’s next for Jinwoo? If you were a manhwa reader, then you’re already aware of what to expect in the coming season. Nevertheless, the first season of the anime adaptation finished off with Jinwoo becoming the Shadow Monarch. It sounds fancy until you realize that he’s now capable of creating his own army of souls as a necromancer. His powers will be harder to hide than ever, and Jinwoo might be suffering from success from here on out.

Or is he? Jinwoo has acquired stealth powers and has gotten undeniably stronger as the Shadow Monarch. With this, he can now fight in the shadows with other Hunters without them even knowing about his presence. But even Jinwoo can’t hide forever, and we still have Hwang Dongsoo to worry about since he intends to avenge his brother against Jinwoo and Jinho.

There’s so much in store for the coming season of Solo Leveling, and the last episode was able to set things up nicely for more to come. All we need to do is wait.

(featured image: A-1 Pictures/Crunchyroll)

