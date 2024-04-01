‘Solo Leveling’ Won’t Be Away for Long

Solo Leveling fans have long waited for their favorite manhwa to become an anime. But the wait was worth it because the animation of the anime adaptation’s first season received glowing praise from many viewers.

Even if you’re not watching for the plot, just seeing Jinwoo hack through multiple enemies with weapons or his bare hands is a great way to start your week. Now that the first season of Solo Leveling is over, will we be seeing Jinwoo again anytime soon?

The short answer is yes, because Solo Leveling was immediately greenlit for a second season. We can’t stop right after Jinwoo became the strongest Hunter by leveling up. We also need to see what he does with that power.

Episode 12 of Solo Leveling finished off with Jinwoo’s power becoming immeasurable by the system. His job-change quest also gave him the ability to become a necromancer, which gives him the power to command the dead under his bidding. While leveling up is a good thing, Jinwoo’s powers are now putting him at risk of becoming even more suspicious. I mean, how many others in Solo Leveling have the power to awaken and control the dead?

Probably no one else other than Jinwoo, but we can’t be too sure until we’ve seen the next seasons of this much-anticipated anime. At the moment, no release date has been given for the second season of Solo Leveling. We’ll miss looking forward to it every weekend, but until then, we’ll have more time to play Solo Leveling: ARISE while waiting.

(featured image: A-1 Pictures/Crunchyroll)

