Here’s When ‘Solo Leveling’ Episode 7 Will Pick Up Where the Brutal Previous Episode Left Off

The sixth episode of Solo Leveling was brutal. Needless to say, humans are sometimes worse than the monsters found in dungeon hunts. Monsters and bosses are predictably aggressive, but humans lie and betray others to survive. It’s a good thing Jinwoo’s leveled up, and fans can’t wait for more in episode 7.

Although the last episode didn’t end on a cliffhanger, Jinwoo has been exposed for being stronger than his rank suggests to Yoo Jinho. He willingly protected Jinwoo from the other Hunters and even covered up details about how they survived the C-Rank Dungeon. Regardless, this means that at least one person now knows about Jinwoo’s real strength.

The seventh episode of Solo Leveling is coming to Crunchyroll on February 17, 2024, for international audiences. Japanese viewers can access the latest episode on February 18, 2024.

If I had any idea that Jin-Woo was gonna be this raw I would have never been sleeping on Solo Leveling ??? pic.twitter.com/S6BBxpCCXC — Bam²⁵ (@The25thNigga) February 11, 2024

There’s suspense surrounding the identity of Hwang Dongsuk, who was killed by Jinwoo in the C-Rank Dungeon. Before he could reveal more about himself, Jinwoo cut him off and killed him with just his bare hands. Even if Jinho doesn’t alert authorities about Jinwoo’s newfound strength, the death of Dongsuk and his group might trigger authorities or other powerful entities.

Jinwoo has gotten immensely stronger, and it’s only a matter of time before he’s discovered by authorities. We’ve also gotten a glimpse of the other S-Rank Hunters, which might mean they’ll become involved in the next episode.

But this is also the first time Sung Jinwoo has killed people as commanded by the mysterious rewards system. It may have been out of self-defense, but it goes to show that the rewards system isn’t without its costs.

(featured image: Crunchyroll/A-1 Pictures)

