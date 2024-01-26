Where Can I Read ‘Solo Leveling’? Answered

After watching a couple of Solo Leveling episodes, you’ve finally decided to read the manhwa to speed things up. If the manhwa didn’t pique your interest before, it certainly has now after its resurgence within the anime community.

It’s become so hyped that even its opening got a lot of praise. The anime has robust and smooth animation, all thanks to A-1 Pictures’ skillful production and the animators working on the beloved manga series. The studio has gone off in animating the fight scenes, and they didn’t hold back in portraying the brutal nature of death in Solo Leveling.

Are there differences between the manhwa and the anime? There’s none for now, except the anime’s pacing is faster. A-1 Pictures didn’t scrimp on the important details and revealed many important concepts to the manhwa much earlier so that anime viewers could immediately get a grasp of the world in Solo Leveling.

Webtoon vs Anime | Solo Leveling pic.twitter.com/c5DsffAmLh — Pozito ✨ (@el_pozitoo) January 15, 2024

Solo Leveling Manhwa and Web Novel

WebNovel carries the official light novel version of Solo Leveling. You’ll have to rely on your imagination with the light novel, but it will give you more details than the manhwa could. But many longtime Solo Leveling readers would recommend anybody new to the story to prioritize the manhwa over the web novel. The manhwa will make understanding the story of Solo Leveling and familiarizing yourself with characters easier since there are complicated power systems and several characters at play. Tappytoon and Tapas are good sites to read Solo Leveling from, and both sites have all the chapters of the manhwa.

Additionally, Tappytoon and Tapas included the series’s sequel, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. I won’t spoil the details, but if you’re a longtime Solo Leveling fan, all you need to know is that some ships have sailed, and the second story no longer focuses on Jinwoo.

(image: A-1 Pictures)

