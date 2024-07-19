What’s Going on With ‘Metal Gear Solid Delta’s Release Date?

You’re looking for Metal Gear Solid Delta details? What do you think, I’m just gonna hand over state secrets that easy? One of the myriad shadow government agency wetwork teams would take me out. Foxhound. XOF. You name it. But maybe you’re to be trusted…

What is Metal Gear Solid Delta?

Wasn’t this covered in your basic training? Metal Gear Solid Delta is more officially known as METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER, which, if the title didn’t clue you in, is a remake of what is arguably the greatest Metal Gear Solid game of all time: MGS3: Snake Eater.

But wait, I thought that already happened with Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence? Oh no no no, Subsistence is more of an expansion upon the original Snake Eater. It’s still a PS2 game, but think of it more as a DLC before the era of DLC. There’s some extra goodies in there, like a third person camera mode and extra camouflage sets, plus an entire separate Persistence disc with the experimental Metal Gear Solid online expansion that allowed for multiplayer sneaking missions and death matches. But no, Metal Gear Solid Delta is far more than Subsistence. Remember how the Final Fantasy 7 Remake totally deconstructed and rebuilt the OG FF7 from the Play Station one with sexy new graphics? Yeah. Delta is gonna be more like that.

So when does Delta drop?

We don’t exactly know. GameStop claimed in a since-deleted Twitter post that the game was supposed to come out on November 11, but the company later corrected their mistake with a big ol’ “sorry we goofed, your guess is as good as ours” post. See below.

They also had the decency to include a really sexy trailer for the game, so we can’t be all that mad. But what’s the actual release date? I’m sorry babes, but we just don’t know. We DO know that the game is coming in 2024 however. How? Sony told us. Take a gander:

All of these games are slated to appear in 2024, including MGS Delta. It’s likely that the release will occur in fall or winter, but just as Naked Snake is ignorant of The Boss’ true allegiance in the Cold War conflict, we are similarly in the dark. As for the quality of the game, we also can’t say for sure. Series creator Hide Kojima will not be involved with Delta due to his departure from developer Konami, which is basically like saying Big Boss is no longer leading Outer Heaven. Who else could fill in for him? I don’t know, that is one tall order.

