We’re Busy Baking Cream Puffs Until ‘Mashle’ Season 3 Comes Out

Published: Apr 7, 2024 06:24 pm
Mash Burnedead replenishing calories after tossing a giant from Mashle Season 2

Can Mash Burnedead punch his way through a third season of Mashle: Magic and Muscles? Until then, we’re baking cream puffs and waiting for Mash’s return.

The second season of Mashle: Magic and Muscles left a lot for us to explore in the potential third season of the series. The end of season two saw Wahlberg’s Spatial Magic stolen by Innocent Zero. If that wasn’t bad enough, many students at Easton Magic High had discovered that Mash Burnedead’s ‘muscle magic’ isn’t magic at all.

Will that get in the way of Mash’s attempt at becoming a Divine Visionary? Hopefully not, but we’ll have to wait for the third season to figure it out. As of right now, a third season of Mashle: Magic and Muscles hasn’t been greenlit for renewal.

But many viewers are anticipating the return of Mash and his friends on screen. The stakes are higher than before, and Mash might be in more trouble than he’s ever been since Innocent Zero still lives. But with friends, teachers, cream puffs, and muscles, Mash might be able to triumph once more.

A third season should be right around the corner, since the manga Mashle: Magic and Muscles published its last chapter in July 2023. This is good news for those who can’t wait for the next season to be animated. The anime is faithful to the manga’s events, so you can start with the 74th chapter if you’re coming in fresh from the last episode of the first season.

What happens after the mandatory beach episode? Cue a panel of Mash trying to save his grades because he’s a failing grade away from expulsion. I’d like to believe Mash can save himself from failing. The brain may not be a muscle, but as long as it isn’t replaced by cream puffs, Mash should be fine.

