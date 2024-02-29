Mash Faces Innocent Zero in Episode 9 of ‘Mashle: Magic and Muscles’

At this point, I think we should be wary of all magical schools. Don’t get me wrong, I’d love to learn how to cast spells and transform into a flying squirrel. And I look AMAZING in school robes.

But whether it’s Hogwarts, Camp Half-Blood, or the Nevermore Academy, the student death and dismemberment rate is disturbingly high. Easton Magic Academy is no exception, as our hero Mash Burnedead fights to survive between Duelo matches and study sessions.

When does episode 9 premiere?

Season two, episode 9 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles premieres on March 2, 2024, on Crunchyroll.

The exact time isn’t confirmed, but Crunchyroll usually uploads new episodes around 1:00 PM, EST.

What will happen in episode 9?

We pick up where we left off in episode 8, where Mash faces off against Margarette Macaron. Defeating Macaron, Mash gets one step closer to his goal of being the Divine Visionary, a.k.a. the top-ranked student at Easton Magic Academy. But before he can enjoy a celebratory cream puff, Mash is attacked by Innocent Zero.

Innocent Zero calls Mash his “son”, and his arrival could solve the series’ long-running mystery of Mash’s parentage. He was adopted by Regro Burnedead as a baby, but we know next to nothing about his family history. But Innocent Zero doesn’t seem the paternal type. After all, he plans to absorb Mash to complete his own body.

Season two explores The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc from the manga and contains 12 episodes. Only four more to go for the season!

