Can Mash Win Against Macaron in the Second Season of ‘Mashle: Magic and Muscles’ Episode 7?

Mash from Mashle: Magic and Muscles never loses. With enough cream puffs and protein powder, he can take on the most talented students at Easton Magic Academy. Despite his unusual strength, Mash might have a harder time dealing with Margarette Macaron.

It’s great that Mash is brave because I’d be running for my life if the guy I’m fighting shared the same voice actor as Dio Brando from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure series and Toji Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen. Macaron is also highly praised for his magical talents, and they’re currently described as having power that would rival that of the Divine Visionaries.

This battle could go either way, since both Macaron and Mash are talented in their own right. We’ll just have to place our bets on one or the other until the seventh episode of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season two releases on February 24, 2024, at Crunchyroll. The way I see it, the only thing that would bring down Mashle is having his creampuffs stolen.

He can lift the ground with his feet but still gets distracted by a stolen cream puff? Classic Mash!



[Episode 18: Mash Burnedead and You Look, You Lose Your Life] pic.twitter.com/a9p0GWhCgI — MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES (@MashleAnimeENG) February 21, 2024

Kaldo Gehenna also paid Mash a visit, and Mash nearly lost the fight against Kaldo because a bird stole his cream puff. Even with his smile, it’s clear from his internal monologue that Kaldo doesn’t see Mash as anything special. Even after their fight and Mash’s unusual moves, Kaldo still thinks that Mash would struggle against Macaron.

Maybe throwing a random ebi fry at Macaron for distraction will help Mash’s case.

(featured image: A-1 Pictures/Crunchyroll)

