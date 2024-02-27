Innocent Zero Makes His Appearance in ‘Mashle’ Season 2 Episode 8

If you think you’ve had enough of the “arch nemesis dad” trope, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season two just pulled that off in episode seven. It was supposed to be an episode about Mash’s unbelievable victory and hard-won battle against Macaron, but Innocent Zero stole the show in the end.

Needless to say, Mash Burnedead was strong enough to win against Macaron, who can travel at the speed of sound. After Macaron tried to fight Mash with Jojo Stands—I mean, his magical abilities—Macaron still lost all because he underestimated the strength of Mash’s pinky. Macaron lost the fight but gained a lot of respect for our muscle-magic-wielding hero.

Episode eight of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season two is airing on Crunchyroll on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Mash Burnedead is a step closer to becoming a Divine Visionary after his battle against Margarette Macaron. But an evil, all-powerful magic user named Innocent Zero is out to get Mash, and he even calls him his “son.” We’re not sure about the identity of Mash’s parents, except that Regro Burnedead adopted him. With how much care Regro has given Mash, it would be hard to tell that Mash was adopted in the first place.

Now, everybody in the arena has been stunned. Even Mash Burnedead is unable to move from Innocent Zero’s magic, and only Wahlberg Baigan seems to be unaffected. Wahlberg is fond of Mash and isn’t willing to let Innocent Zero take his student away. Things seem bleak, but Mash’s “muscle magic” might find a way to break free from his alleged father’s control. Just believe that Mash can overpower this guy with the sheer force of his muscles.

(featured image: Crunchyroll/A-1 Pictures)

