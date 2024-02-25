Let’s Hit the Books With ‘Mashle: Magic and Muscles’ Season 2!

If you’re not watching the second season of Mashle: Magic and Muscles, then you’re missing out on a ton of magical absurdity. Despite having zero magic, Mash Burnedead is overpowered. In a world where magic is everything, Mash is known to brute force his way through challenges and win.

Recommended Videos

It’s only a matter of time before his classmates finally catch on to the fact that “muscle magic” is just code for physical damage in the video game sense. But until then, most students at Easton Magic Academy are marveling in awe at Mash’s weird school of magic.

Is there a trailer for season 2?

Of course, there is! Check it out below!

The only downside to season two is that it currently has no English dub available. But the first season of the anime had an English dub, so viewers can expect Mashle: Magic and Muscles season two to have one as well. There has been no announcement for a release date for the English cast dub, and the season one cast would likely return to reprise their roles.

Who are the Mashle: Magic and Muscles English voice actors?

Meet the English dub cast below:

Character English Voice Actor Mash Burnedead Aleks Le Regro Burnedead Kirk Thornton Finn Ames Brian Anderson Lemon Irvine Anjali Kunapaneni Dot Barrett Benjamin Diskin Lance Crown Stephen Fu Wahlberg Baigan David Lodge

The anime is now in its second season, and Mashle Burnedead is trying to pass exams to become a Divine Visionary. It’s a prestigious title that only one exceptionally talented student can acquire, and Mash has a lot of competition. How can a guy with no magical abilities become a Divine Visionary? If this all works out for Mash, I might try his workout routine.

(featured image: A-1 Pictures/Crunchyroll)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]