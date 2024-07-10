Prime’s Hit Series About Fake Money and Fake People Needs To Be on Your Watchlist

The Indian streaming space has been brimming with good crime dramas, some even headlined by A-list Indian movie stars. One such title is the Hindi-language series Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, on Prime Video.

If you’re a sucker for good crime thriller series, why limit yourself to only English ones? Farzi, which means “fake,” is a thriller around counterfeit money and people who are faking it to the world. It is created and directed by Raj & DK, the guys who’ve made another globally popular thriller series, The Family Man, with characters crossing over from TFM into Farzi. They are directing the Indian segment of the Priyanka Chopra-starring, Russo brothers espionage series Citadel, too, so you know there’s some great talent behind the series.

Farzi was initially supposed to be a movie with a completely different cast back in 2014. However, by 2019, it had turned into a series, with Kapoor attached as the lead. The additional cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Bhuvan Arora, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Chittaranjan Giri, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait, and Amol Palekar.

Farzi premiered on Prime Video with an eight-episode first season in February 2023, and has an IMDb rating of 8.4. Fans are highly anticipating a second season after the way season 1 ended.

Is there a Farzi season 2 release date yet?

There is no definite answer for a release date, but the stars of the show have dropped some promising hints. Shahid Kapoor has assured fans that season 2 is coming, but art takes time to make, so it’s going to be a while. His co-star Raashii Khanna had added that we might get Farzi season 2 sometime in 2025.

What’s Farzi about?

Farzi is about the business of making counterfeit money and a young struggling artist named Sunny, who gets pulled into it. Sunny is a damn fine artist, but his work barely makes him any money. His grandfather is the editor of a dissenting newspaper called Kranti Patrika (loosely translating to “Booklet of Revolution”) and a morally righteous man who tries to get Sunny to do an honest day’s work.

However, Sunny soon figures out that he can use his artistic skills to create and print counterfeit money for some very powerful and dangerous people. He even convinces his best friend Firoz, and one of his grandfather’s most trusted employees, to help him so they can save the newspaper from shutting down.

However, there’s a special task force, the Counterfeiting & Currency Fraud Analysis & Research Team (CCFART; yes the joke is pretty evident), led by Michael Vedanayagam that is trying to catch the mastermind behind the counterfeit racket in India, Mansoor Dalal, who operates out of Jordan.

What happens at the end of Farzi season 1?

Season 1 ended on a bittersweet note with Sunny and Firoz managing to evade capture at the hands of Michael, who has seen their faces, by scattering fake cash from a moving vehicle onto a busy street. This angers their boss, Mansoor, who tries to get them killed. When his men fail, Mansoor sets the publishing house on fire, and it is assumed that Sunny’s grandfather is in it at the time.

A rage-filled Sunny kills Mansoor’s goons and sets a gigantic stack of counterfeit cash on fire, promising Mansoor that he will be back for vengeance. Meanwhile, Sunny’s girlfriend, Megha, who works for CCFART, is about to discover that her boyfriend is the counterfeit artist they’ve been searching for the entire time!

